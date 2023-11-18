Test your visual acuity by finding a syringe in the operation theatre in 7 seconds!

Optical illusions are one of the most loved online challenges nowadays. It is considered the simplest way to test attentiveness and visual prowess of an individual.
Attempting optical illusion puzzles helps to improve a person's problem-solving abilities and critical thinking by engaging the brain and eyes.
Moreover, optical illusions stimulate the brain and enhance our logical and analytical abilities which can boost cognitive abilities.
Do you have the best observation skills?
Attempt now!
Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Syringe in the Operation Theatre in 7 Seconds
Source: Soliant
In the image shared above, an operation theatre scene is presented before the readers.
The challenge here is to spot a syringe within 7 seconds.
This is a simple test your observation skills.
Your time starts now!
Check the image carefully.
Have you spotted the syringe?
People with the high visual acuity can spot the syringe faster than other readers.
Time is running out.
You need to look at the image attentively to find the syringe.
Hurry up; the clock is ticking.
And…
Time’s up.
Stop looking now.
Those readers who have spotted the syringe deserve a huge round of applause for their outstanding effort.
You have top notch observation skills.
Those who couldn’t find the syringe can now check out the solution below.
Find Syringe in 7 Seconds: Solution
The syringe can be seen on the right side of the image in the hand of an assistant.
If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.
