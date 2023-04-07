Optical Illusion: You are a genius if you can spot two doves in the garden in 4 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three kinds of optical illusions.

The ability of optical illusions to grasp and retain a user's attention for a while is what makes them so special.

These kinds of challenges can prevent cognitive decline in adults by enhancing the brain's capacity to accurately perceive and interpret visual information.

With regular practice, one can quickly master the ability to solve such problems in no time.

Ready for a quick test to check your level of attentiveness?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find two doves in the garden in 4 seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above depicts a garden scene in which various potted plants and flowers can be seen.

Hidden in the garden are two doves and the challenge for you is to spot the two doves in 4 seconds.

Optical illusion challenges like this one put your observation and intelligence to the test.

The key to finding the two doves here is to scan the image attentively and see if you find anything that resembles two doves.

Did you find the two doves in 4 seconds?

The two doves have expertly blended with the surroundings thereby spotting the two doves at first glance becomes difficult.

This is a moderately tricky challenge and only those with good observation skills can spot the two doves within the time limit.

Did you find the two doves in the garden?

Pay close attention to the image and you may soon spot the two doves.

Now, do you see it?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Only a few seconds left.

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you have found two doves in the garden?

We believe some of our sharp-eyed readers have already spotted the two doves hidden in the garden.

Those who are still looking can check the answer below.

Find the two doves in 4 seconds - Solution

The two doves can be seen on the right side of the image. They are sitting next to each other in two plant pots.

