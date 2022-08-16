Parsi New Year 2022: History, Significance and why Navroz is celebrated in August?

Parsi New Year 2022 August: Paris New Year is celebrated every year on August 16 by the Parsi Community. Parsi New Year 2022, which is also called Navroz, marks the first day of the Zoroastrian Calendar and is celebrated by the Parsi families across India visiting the holy temples to offer prayers. On Parsi New Year 2022, several traditional Parsi dishes, including Berry Pulao, Farcha, and Jardaloo Chicken are also prepared.

Parsi New Year 2022 celebrations, like most festivities, are marked by wearing new clothes and having to get together with family and friends. On this day, gifts are also exchanged. In India in Maharashtra and Gujarat, where a sizeable Parsi population resides, celebrations are typically seen in these areas.

On Parsi New Year 2022, learn more about the day’s history, and significance and know how the day is celebrated.

Parsi New Year 2022 History

The beginning of the Parsi New Year or Navroz is believed to date back around 35,000 years. This was the time when Prophet Zarathustra founded Zoroastrianism in Persia, Iran nowadays.

Parsi New Year, as per the Zoroastrian philosophy, marks the annual renewal of everything in the universe. The term Navroz finds its association with Jamshed, an ancient Sasanian King who is believed to have introduced the Parsi Calendar, thus, the festival is also called Jamshed-i-Nouroz.

I convey my heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of ‘Navroz’, which marks the beginning of Parsi New Year.



Celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety, Navroz reflects the spirit of fraternity and compassion. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 16, 2022

Parsi New Year 2022 Significance

Parsi New Year every year is celebrated on the first day of the first month of Farvardin in the Zoroastrian Calendar. Spring Equinox, which occurs annually on March 21 also symbolizes the beginning of the season.

Paris New Year in India is celebrated in July or August because the Parsis in the country follow the Zoroastrian Calendar for religious occasions. Parsi New Year 2022, which has its roots in Persia is celebrated with zest and vigor in India.

Parsi New Year 2022: How it is celebrated?

Parsi New Year 2022 is believed to be an auspicious day and Parsi people prefer starting new ventures on this occasion. On Parsi New Year, different cuisines are prepared and people observe this day as a day of cleansing of the body, soul, and mind.

On Parsi New Year 2022, people clean their homes, clothes, and belongings and visit the fire temple on this day. Charitable donations are also made in Parsi New Year.