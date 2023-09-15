What is the Difference Between Passport Book And Passport Card? Know the 4 Key Dissimilarities

If you are a citizen of the United States and are looking to travel abroad, then you need the right documents to travel. One common source of confusion is the difference between a passport book and a passport card. Both serve as proof of identity and nationality, but they have distinct features and applications.

In this article, we will delve into the differences between a passport book vs a passport card.

Related | What Is The Difference Between The United States And America?

Also Read | What is the Difference Between Hotel And Motel? Know the 5 Key Dissimilarities

Passport Book vs Passport Card:

Aspect Passport Book Passport Card Size Standard booklet, 5.5 x 3.9 inches (14 x 10 cm) Credit/debit card-sized, 3.5 x 2.5 inches (9 x 6 cm) International Travel Valid for all international travel- land, sea or air. Limited to travel by land or sea borders only. Air Travel Valid Invalid Cost Higher cost Lower cost

Also See | What is the Difference Between Fiddle and Violin? Know the key dissimilarity

What are the differences between Passport Book and Passport Card?

Here are the four key differences between a passport book and a passport card:

Size

One of the most noticeable differences between a passport book and a passport card is their size. A passport book is a standard-sized booklet, measuring 5.5 x 3.9 inches (14 x 10 cm), resembling a small book.

On the other hand, a passport card is much smaller, resembling a wallet-sized card, measuring 3.5 x 2.5 inches (9 x 6 cm).

International Travel

A passport book is valid for all international travel, including air travel.

In contrast, a passport card is limited to travel by land or sea only.

Cost

In terms of cost, passport books are generally more expensive than passport cards. First-time applicants for a passport book are charged $165, whereas, first-time passport card applicants are charged $65.

To sum up, the differences between a passport book and a passport card depend on your travel needs. If you're a U.S. citizen and planning international air travel or need a comprehensive travel document, the passport book is the way to go. However, if your travel is limited to specific destinations accessible by land or sea, the passport card offers a more compact and cost-effective alternative.

You May Also Like | What Is The Difference Between Yogurt And Curd?