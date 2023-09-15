What is the Difference Between Passport Book And Passport Card? Know the 4 Key Dissimilarities

Difference Between Passport Book And Passport Card
Know in detail the differences between Passport Book and Passport Card
Know in detail the differences between Passport Book and Passport Card

If you are a citizen of the United States and are looking to travel abroad, then you need the right documents to travel. One common source of confusion is the difference between a passport book and a passport card. Both serve as proof of identity and nationality, but they have distinct features and applications. 

In this article, we will delve into the differences between a passport book vs a passport card.

Related | What Is The Difference Between The United States And America?

Also Read | What is the Difference Between Hotel And Motel? Know the 5 Key Dissimilarities

Passport Book vs Passport Card:

Aspect

Passport Book

Passport Card

Size

Standard booklet, 5.5 x 3.9 inches (14 x 10 cm)

Credit/debit card-sized, 3.5 x 2.5 inches (9 x 6 cm)

International Travel

Valid for all international travel- land, sea or air.

Limited to travel by land or sea borders only.

Air Travel

Valid 

Invalid

Cost

Higher cost

Lower cost

Also See | What is the Difference Between Fiddle and Violin? Know the key dissimilarity

What are the differences between Passport Book and Passport Card?

Here are the four key differences between  a passport book and a passport card:

Size

  • One of the most noticeable differences between a passport book and a passport card is their size. A passport book is a standard-sized booklet, measuring 5.5 x 3.9 inches (14 x 10 cm), resembling a small book. 
  • On the other hand, a passport card is much smaller, resembling a wallet-sized card, measuring 3.5 x 2.5 inches (9 x 6 cm).

International Travel

  • A passport book is valid for all international travel, including air travel. 
  • In contrast, a passport card is limited to travel by land or sea only. 

Cost

  • In terms of cost, passport books are generally more expensive than passport cards. First-time applicants for a passport book are charged $165, whereas, first-time passport card applicants are charged $65. 

To sum up, the differences between a passport book and a passport card depend on your travel needs. If you're a U.S. citizen and planning international air travel or need a comprehensive travel document, the passport book is the way to go. However, if your travel is limited to specific destinations accessible by land or sea, the passport card offers a more compact and cost-effective alternative.

You May Also Like | What Is The Difference Between Yogurt And Curd?

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next