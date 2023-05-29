Personality Test: Your Favourite Friends Character Reveal Your Most Desirable Personality Traits

Friends Personality Test: As far as sitcoms go, there are few that match NBC’s iconic Friends. The show aired from 1994 to 2004 for ten seasons and revolved around six twenty-something friends as they navigate their way through life in Manhattan, New York City.

Friends has amassed a massive and devoted fanbase over the years and is one of the most-watched shows of all time. Friends was way ahead of its time when it premiered and still continues to attract new fans.

The six central protagonists of Friends are some of the most fleshed-out characters in television history with real problems, insecurities and strengths. That’s why people find Friends so relatable. Most people identify with at least one of the Friends characters, and it can reveal your most desirable personality traits.

Personality Test: Your Favourite Friends Character Reveals Your Most Desirable Personality Traits

#1 Joey Tribbiani

Joey Tribbiani is a goofy, dimwitted womanizer in Friends who works as an actor. If Joey is your favourite Friends character, you likely possess his most desirable personality traits like incredible charm, charisma, confidence and loyalty. You are a true friend and are available for your close ones at any time. You are outgoing, bold and spontaneous. You don’t dwell in solitude and like to be popular. You are immensely positive and take big risks often. You don’t overthink things and just tend to go with the flow. You aren’t too serious about life and maintain a laid-back, carefree attitude most of the time.

#2 Rachel Green

If Rachel Green is your favourite Friends character, you are a versatile and adaptable person. You are full of many talents but quite lazy and procrastinative. But once you set your mind to something, you don't stop till you've achieved it. You are determined, bold, independent and demand respect. You can be inconsiderate at times but are quite sensitive. You possess elegant taste and like to live luxuriously.

#3 Chandler Bing

Chandler Bing is one of the most beloved characters in Friends, and if he’s your favourite, you are highly sarcastic and quick-witted. You are always in a joking mood, even on serious occasions. However, you are very kind, caring and empathetic. You like to cheer up your friends. You are loyal to your partners even after terrible past experiences. You don’t give up easily but tend to avoid tough situations. You prefer to stick with people you know instead of making new friends and can get stressed at times. But there’s no obstacle you’ve never bounced back from, especially with that wry sense of humour of yours.

#4 Phoebe Buffay

Phoebe Buffay is the eccentric oddball of the group in Friends. If she’s your favourite character, you are carefree and quirky in nature. Your behaviour gives the impression that you lack intelligence, but that isn’t the case. You are highly creative and smart. You know how to get your way and survive in the world. You navigate through challenges with ease. You are also deeply empathetic and sensitive. You are a dreamer and don’t live by society’s rules. You don’t care what others think of you, and trust your instincts.

#5 Ross Geller

Ross Geller is a popular yet controversial character in Friends. If he’s your favourite, you are good-natured but highly insecure. You get sad often and need a helping hand to get you through your troubles. You are introverted by nature and incredibly knowledgeable. You aren’t afraid to display your wits either and love a good challenge. Your lack of social skills and impulsive nature can get you in trouble, but you always learn from your mistakes. You have hardened beliefs and find it difficult to overcome your preconceived notions. You are a hopeless romantic and easily fall for others, ending up getting hurt. However, your kind nature and loyal persona have gotten you very far in life.

#6 Monica Geller

Monica Geller is a chef in Friends who has an obsession with organization. If she’s your favourite character, you too are likely to be controlling and overly competitive in nature. You can’t stand messiness, and always keep your surrounding clean and tidy. You like making plans and serving people. You have high standards and tend to take charge of situations. You follow rules and live a simple life. You want happiness and comfort above all else. Even though you have a bossy nature, you are caring and genial.

Did you enjoy this Friends Personality Test? Which character do you identify with the most? Do tell us in the comments.