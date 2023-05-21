Personality Test: The Season You Choose Reveals Your Most Treasured Personality Traits

Personality Test: Every person in the world carries a distinct personality that is an outcome of nature, nurture, or both. No one really knows why we think or behave like we do. Why some people like apples more than oranges, or prefer black colour to red, is a mystery yet to be solved.

However, one thing is certain. Your choices can say a lot about your character. After all, personality is nothing but an extended pattern of your choices and habits in life. Today, we bring you one such fun and exciting personality test .

There are four major seasons in the world: summer, winter, spring and autumn. Observe the following image and pick one season. Don’t think too much; let your subconscious mind do the thinking.

Relax and attempt the test in a tranquil environment. You’ll be surprised to know that the season you choose reveals your most treasured personality traits. So, without further ado, let’s dive in.

The Season You Choose Reveals Your Most Treasured Personality Traits!

Light and temperature have a direct influence on your mood, which in turn shapes your personality. Seasonal changes affect your circadian rhythm and mind. There is scientific evidence behind why some people prefer winters while others like summers. Your favourite season may positively or negatively affect your behavioural tendencies. Over time, this becomes an inherent part of your personality.

Season #1: Summer

If summer is your choice of season, you are an explorer. You have extrovert personality traits and like to be outdoors. You like the warmth and energy summer brings and live an active lifestyle. You are upbeat, dominant and highly sociable. You are friendly and immediately impress anyone you come across. Your lively persona is infectious, but you can be impulsive and hotheaded at times as well. Do check your boldest personality traits also.

Season #2: Winter

If you’re a winter person and can’t stand the heat, it’s likely that you’re a classic introvert. You prefer to stay indoors and soak in the warmth of your blanket rather than dress up to head outdoors in the chilly weather. You like curling up on the couch with a hot drink, or fire burning nearby to read or watch a movie. You are prone to melancholy but possess a strong mind to overcome it. You are reserved, quiet and value your privacy above all else. You don’t like people intruding into your private space. However, you are very empathetic and caring. You are a loyal friend, a loving partner and a responsible person overall, despite preferring to live like an outcast.

Season #3: Spring

Spring is considered one of the most beautiful seasons, and it’s when most flowers bloom. If you choose spring, you are a creative individual. You can’t handle inactivity and crave new experiences. You are creative, energetic and easygoing. You are also patient and forgiving. You like learning and have a never-ending curiosity for acquiring knowledge. You are a voracious reader and full of bright ideas. You like influencing others and are a good leader as well. Do check your dominant personality traits based on your favourite drink .

Season #4: Autumn

Autumn is marked by the time of the year when summer is passing and winter is approaching. It’s also when trees shed their leaves, painting the landscape a vibrant orange and yellow. If you like autumn, you have a bold personality. You like taking risks and living a carefree life. You are free-spirited and desire change. You like to be on the move and are always planning ahead. Settling down is not your cup of tea. You are also friendly, family-oriented and social. You like mingling with others and hanging outdoors.

Did you enjoy this unconventional personality test? Be sure to tell us in the comments. And don’t forget to share the test with your friends. Let others have some fun as well.