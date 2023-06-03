Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Only A Visual Expert Can Find The Cute Culprit Who Destroyed The Statue. Try Your Luck!

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: The Kunstmuseum Basel is the first public museum of art. Recently three kids went for their art gallery visit, and leaving their mark they coloured one f the most prestigious statue. Can you guess who out of the three destroyed the statue?

In reference to the above image, your task is to find the kid who destroyed the resting statue. This mental exercise will test your visual sharpness and observational skills instead of mathematical logic and formula. Also, this brain teaser for adults will improve mental strength and agility.

Can You Find The Kid Who Coloured The Statue?

Brain Teasers involve cognitive abilities and observational power. So, with each attempt your ability to think critically and make decisions advances, besides creativity and analytical skills.

Look for the brain teaser answer here:

This image from Brightside shows 3 kids sitting in an art gallery near a female statue. And your task here is to find the one who coloured the statue. Now, divide the image into sections. And use your exemplary mindset, extraordinary imagination, and sound reasoning to find the answer.

Hint: Girls are really cute.

Remember you just have 9 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

You Got It Right! This mental exercise is merely a game to test your skills. Don't forget to bookmark Jagran Josh enjoy solving these intriguing puzzles.

