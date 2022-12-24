Picture Puzzle: Take This Christmas Challenge! Find All 7 Hidden Words In This Christmas Picture In 11 Seconds?

Christmas is here! How about some fun with Christmas picture puzzles while sipping on that hot coffee? In our Picture Puzzles Hidden Words series, we bring you a very Christmas-y picture where people are celebrating Christmas. It is a beautiful Christmas celebration scene with children singing Christmas Carols. Now, the time for some Christmas challenge is to find the 7 hidden words.

Share this Christmas Picture Puzzle with your friends and family for them to take the Christmas Challenge of finding 7 hidden words in picture puzzles. After all, we all love Christmas games.

Picture puzzles are not only enjoyable but also help you test your IQ level and observation skills. These picture puzzles, brain teasers, and optical illusion images usually have the words or objects morphed into the images in such a way that only a logical and analytical mind can spot them. One has to have high intelligence and strong observation power to find the hidden words in the picture puzzle.

Remember the challenge is to spot all 7 hidden words in 11 seconds. Look at the image carefully and do not scroll to the bottom, we have provided the answers at the end.

Picture Puzzle Christmas Challenge: Spot All 7 Hidden Words in 11 Seconds!

In this Christmas-y picture puzzle, people are celebrating Christmas. It is a beautiful scene with children singing Christmas Carols. In this picture puzzle, you have to spot 7 hidden words in the picture. If you pass this Christmas Challenge, you are among the smartest people in the world who love challenges. In solving challenges, you find motivation and fuel to their willpower to work harder.

How many words did you spot? How observant you are?

Do share this picture puzzle with your friends and family. Challenge them to find all 7 words hidden cleverly in this picture. How many words did you spot till now? Look carefully at every object such as walls, windows, street lamps, hats of people, etc. Words can be hidden anywhere in plain sight in the picture puzzle. Take a break and start fresh if you are stuck.

Did you spot all 7 words? You Got Skills!

Picture puzzles with hidden words are a kind of brain teaser that trick your mind. Our brain needs to form a pattern and connect lines or dots to form a meaningful image that matches the things we have learned so far in life. When our brain spots and matches the result with the exact thing in our memory, it tells us that we found the right thing. If you are able to spot all 7 hidden words, it tells that you have a sharp memory, high retention power, high intelligence, and are good at spotting hidden patterns.

There are a total of 7 hidden words, as we know. They are:

Cookies Winter Toys Noel Joy Bells Sleigh

HO-HO-HO! Great Work! You Spotted All 7 Hidden Words

You know the trick! One has not to try hard enough but look for patterns and connecting lines. If you are able to spot these words then you have a strong powerful memory, a high IQ level, and an eye for spotting patterns. You are creative, analytical, logical, and quick-witted, and love challenges. You are driven and do not easy to give up if things become difficult.

