PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment: Expected Date, Eligibility and Key Details

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana is one of the major welfare programs of the Government of India that will provide direct income support to farmers of the country. The scheme was launched in December 2018 and vows a direct benefit of ₹6,000 annually to the farmer families who are eligible, disbursed in three equal installments of ₹2,000 each.
This scheme intends to reduce financial burdens on farmers and allow them to pay for farm and household costs. With more than 9.8 crore beneficiaries, PM-KISAN is one of the largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes globally. Farmers across India wait impatiently for the subsequent tranche of support as the 20th installment is pending.
20th Installment:
Anticipated Date and Status
The 19th installment was credited in February 2025 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Bihar with more than 9.8 crore farmers being benefited.
The 20th installment was expected to be credited on 18 or 19 July 2025, concurrently with the PM's planned public event in Motihari, Bihar. However, till mid-July, the government hasn't issued the final date of credit, though the reports indicate that it may happen towards later July or early August 2025.
Delays are caused due to administrative processing, but the instalment amount structure and list of beneficiaries don't change.
Key Features of PM-KISAN Yojana
-
Purpose: To provide financial support to small and marginal farmers.
-
Benefit: ₹6,000 per year, released in 3 equated installments (₹2,000 each) every four months.
-
Coverage: All cultivator farmer families who possess cultivable land.
-
Mode of Transfer: Direct bank transfer to beneficiaries' accounts under DBT.
-
Mandatory Requirement: Completion of e-KYC for continued eligibility.
Installment Amount
|
Installment No.
|
Amount
|
Expected Release
|
Previous Release
|
20th
|
₹2,000
|
July/August 2025
|
February 2025 (19th)
Who Is Eligible?
-
Must be an Indian citizen.
-
Must own cultivable agriculture land.
-
Must be a marginal or small farmer.
-
Must not be an institutional landowner, government servant, income-tax payer, or a pensioner above ₹10,000 per month pension.
e-KYC Requirements
e-KYC is mandatorily required from all registered farmers. Accessible through:
-
OTP-based authentication on the portal/app.
-
Biometric-based authentication at Common Service Centres (CSCs).
-
Face authentication in the PM-KISAN app.
Significance and Impacts of PM-KISAN
-
Assists in the provision of timely income support to crores of marginal and small farmers.
-
Reduces dependence on informal credit and enables better investment in seeds, fertilizers, and agricultural machinery.
-
Supports livelihoods of rural families and strengthens women farmers, who constitute a major chunk of beneficiaries.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana continues to be one of the most important support pillars of India's farmers. As the 20th tranche is due very shortly, it is advisable for all the beneficiaries who are eligible to make sure proper formalities like e-KYC and verify their beneficiary status on a regular basis.
The scheme not only enhances the financial condition of the farmers but also the country's promise for the growth of agriculture and the well-being of villages. The government's acceleration of the release process means crores of agricultural families will benefit during the next cycle, highlighting PM-KISAN's persistent relevance in the development process of the country.
