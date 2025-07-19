PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment: Expected Date, Eligibility and Key Details

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana is one of the major welfare programs of the Government of India that will provide direct income support to farmers of the country. The scheme was launched in December 2018 and vows a direct benefit of ₹6,000 annually to the farmer families who are eligible, disbursed in three equal installments of ₹2,000 each.

This scheme intends to reduce financial burdens on farmers and allow them to pay for farm and household costs. With more than 9.8 crore beneficiaries, PM-KISAN is one of the largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes globally. Farmers across India wait impatiently for the subsequent tranche of support as the 20th installment is pending.

20th Installment:

Anticipated Date and Status

The 19th installment was credited in February 2025 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Bihar with more than 9.8 crore farmers being benefited.