Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after India vs Sri Lanka

Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: India and Sri Lanka clashed in match 33 of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It was a do-or-die game for Sri Lanka, considering its 2-4 record in the World Cup. India, on the other hand, was riding a dominant 6-win unbeaten streak and was 2 points away from sealing a spot in the semi-finals.

India and Sri Lanka faced each other at Mumbai’s famed Wankhede Cricket Stadium, where India beat Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final to lift the trophy. Fans expected a thrilling game and that’s exactly what they got. Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and chose to bowl first. Dilshan Madushanka bowled Indian captain Rohit Sharma for 4 runs but Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill put up a brilliant 189-run partnership.

Both Kohli and Gill fell shy of just a few runs of completing their centuries. Shreyas Iyer also played an explosive inning and helped India put up a massive 357/8 run total on the scoreboard.

The Indian bowling side once again turned out to be a nightmare for Sri Lanka and reduced the team to 4-4 in just the starting overs. Mohammed Shami was the star of the match, taking 5 wickets (his third five-wicket haul in the World Cup ) and winning the Player of the Match award. Sri Lanka was dismissed for 55 runs in 19.4 overs.

India won by 302 runs and moved to number 1 on the points table and also became the first team to qualify for the semi-final with 14 points.

2023 ICC World Cup Points Table

Here are the team standings after Match 33: India vs Sri Lanka on November 2, 2023