Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after New Zealand vs South Africa

Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: New Zealand and South Africa clashed in match 32 of the 2023 World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. It was a critical game for both teams, but more so for New Zealand, who were coming off two straight losses after previously winning their first four matches.

In the absence of Kane Williamson, Tom Latham led New Zealand, and he chose to bowl first after winning the toss. South Africa had previously registered massive scores batting first, and the team repeated the same performance against New Zealand.

Quinton De Kock and Rassie van der Dussen both scored centuries, and South Africa scored a run total of 357/4 in 50 overs. New Zealand had a huge target ahead of it but succumbed to the pressure. The entire top order collapsed due to the sharp bowling of Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj and Gerald Coetzee.

Glenn Phillips was the top scorer for New Zealand, but the team’s performance was way below expectations, considering it topped the points table at some point. New Zealand was bowled out for 167 runs, and South Africa won by a huge margin of 190 runs.

South Africa now sits at number 1 on the points table .

Also Read:

Most Runs In ICC World Cup 2023

Most Centuries in ICC World Cup

Fastest Century In ICC ODI World Cup

2023 ICC World Cup Points Table

Here are the team standings after Match 32: New Zealand vs South Africa on November 1, 2023