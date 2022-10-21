Police Commemoration Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, and Greetings to share on October 21

Every year on October 21, Police Commemoration Day is celebrated to solemnize the martyrdom of ten CRPF personnel who lost their lives while serving the country. The sole idea behind this day is to remember the sacrifice and tribute to the brave hearts killed during an attack by Chinese troops in the Hot Springs.

Police Commemoration Day – History

The start of Police Commemoration Day dates back to 1959. Amid the growing involvement of the Chinese Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) employees have been deployed alongside the Indo-Tibetan Border Force to maintain safety within side the frontier vicinity and guard the Indo-Tibet border posts. And that’s when 10 Indian policemen have been killed by Chinese Troops at Hot Springs in Aksai Chin close to Ladakh on October 21, 1959.

Police Commemoration Day - Significance

Since then, the Annual Conference of Inspectors General of Police of States and Union Territories in January 1960 established October 21 as Police Commemoration Day. This day has been witnessed to honor the sacrifices of those ten police officers and all other police officers nationwide who sacrifice their life while serving the country.

Police Commemoration Day 2022 Wishes or WhatsApp Status

Let us salute the police department for all the courage and strength they protect us with. Warm wishes on Police Commemoration Day.

To all the police officers, we extend a warm thank you for having always been there to take care of the public. Happy Police Commemoration Day.

Wishing a very Happy Police Commemoration Day to all the policemen who keep us safe without thinking about their lives.

Happy Police Commemoration Day to all the dedicated and committed policemen who are taking care of us from all the threats.

On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, we extend our heartiest wishes to the hard-working, brave, and committed policemen for their service.

Police Commemoration Day 2022: Famous Quotes

“Understand, our police officers put their lives on the line for us every single day. They've got a tough job to do to maintain public safety and hold accountable those who break the law.”- Barrack Obama

“People sleep peaceably in their beds at night only because rough men stand ready to do violence on their behalf.”- George Orwell

George Orwell “My heroes are those who risk their lives every day to protect our world and make it a better place - police, firefighters, and members of our armed forces.”- Sidney Sheldon

“Each day, millions of police officers do the selfless work of putting their lives on the line to protect civilians, frequently responding to or preventing crises completely with no recognition.”- Letitia James

“Every day, in every city and town across the country, police officers are performing vital services that help make their communities safer.”- Eric Schneiderman

Also, a National Police Memorial is established at Chanakyapuri, New Delhi as a testimony of the sacrifices made by policemen aiming to deliver a sense of pride, unity, and national identity.