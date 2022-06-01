Pride Month 2022: When & What Is Pride Month? Concept, Significance, Global Celebrations & Reactions!

Pride Month is here and like every year, this year too, it is being celebrated all across the globe with pomp and dignity. Every year during June, the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex community, LGBTQI community celebrates the month in various ways. Know what is Pride Month, the reason for its celebration, its significance and its concept below.

What Exactly is Pride Month? When is it observed?

Every year from June 1 to 30, all the members of the LGBTQ community and their allies celebrate their identities through Pride Month. They recognize their accomplishments and their struggles in maintaining their equality with the world. They celebrate this month by organizing various events across the world to progress their idea of equal identity and create awareness globally.

Pride month can also be seen as an opportunity to peacefully protest against the harassment the LGBTQ community has to face and raise political awareness of current issues the community is facing.

Why is Pride Month Celebrated?

Pride Month marks the police raid that prompted the infamous Stonewall riots, which in turn led to the establishment of LGBTQ+ rights.

This raid was conducted in Stonewall Inn in Greenwich, Manhattan on June 28, 1969. So in case, you are wondering, why was June chosen? Because it is when the Stonewall Riots took place, way back in 1969.

To make people aware of their rights and their choices, and to create political awareness about their issues is what Pride month is about for the LGBTQ+.

Significance of Pride Month:

Pride Month is important because it marks the beginning of huge change within the LGBT+ community, as well as the wider societal implications. LGBTQ+ still faces harassment from the world but it's just the start of their long wait for recognition.

What happened in Stone Wall Riots?

The Stone Wall In was a very popular place for the young gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people. The police conducted a raid there arresting the employees for selling alcohol and other liquors without a license. Against this, the LGBTQ+ community held many protests and demonstrations and called for the establishment of safe spaces for homosexuals, where they can meet or collect without the fear of being arrested or becoming victims of violence.

These riots turned the table for the LGBT community making them known throughout the world.

How is Pride Month celebrated?

Pride month is all about parades, demonstrations and parties. The New York Pride Parade is one of the largest and most well-known parades that take place this month. Approximately 5 lakh people attend the parade every year. Take a look at various social media posts related to this month and the celebrations. You can get an idea about the support this ‘month’ is gathering.

How Did Pride Month Conceptualise?

“Mother of Pride”, Brenda Howard was the one who coordinated the first LGBT Pride march. As well as sparking the idea for a week of events around Pride Day. These events later developed into the annual LGBT celebrations held every June.

White House Says:

This year the White House released a statement in the support of LGBTQ+ and Pride Month. The letter said, “America can be defined by one word: possibilities. This month, we celebrate generations of LGBTQI+ people who have fought to make the possibilities of our Nation real for every American. Today, the rights of LGBTQI+ Americans are under relentless attack. Members of the LGBTQI+ community — especially people of colour and trans people — continue to face discrimination and cruel, persistent efforts to undermine their human rights.”

