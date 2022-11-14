Are you looking for ways to improve your brain power? Math riddles are great for improving cognitive skills. They also boost creativity and problem-solving abilities.

Math puzzles are fun and challenging. They require you to solve problems using logic and reasoning. This helps develop your ability to focus, concentrate, and remember things.

There are many types of problems requiring arithmetic knowledge out there. Some are designed to test your knowledge of basic arithmetic. Others are more complex and require you to apply your logical thinking skills.

This is why we are back with another math riddle to help improve the functioning of the logical part of your brain.

Prove Your Genius By Solving This Math Riddle .

Look at the riddle posted below.

Riddle Credit: Imran Sir Maths

You can see a pie chart with 7 sections, each filled with different numbers except one.

The numbers are all connected to each other. You have to find the pattern connecting them.

Can you guess which number comes next in this riddle, replacing the question mark?

If you are good at math, you can solve this riddle easily, but if math is not your strength then you will have to work hard to figure out the answer.

If you find this too easy, then we are turning this math riddle into a challenge for you.

You have to solve this in under 13 seconds.

And your time starts now.

All the best!

Math Riddle Answer

You must have figured out the answer by now.

If you have, congratulations are in order. We knew you could do this.

Still, we are going to reveal the answer so you can cross-check your calculations.

Let’s start with 1.

1 + 2 = 3

Moving to the alternate section containing the number 3,

3 + 3 = 6

Moving on to the alternate section containing the number 6,

6 + 4 = ?

=> 6 + 4 = 10

Hence, the number 10 will replace the question mark in the alternate section.

Similarly, 10 + 5 = 15

15 + 6 = 21

21 + 7 = 28

And the cycle comes to an end.

We hope that you liked this math riddle.

