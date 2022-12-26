Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘ Prachanda’ Biography: Early Life, Career, Path To Power and More

The former Maoist leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal or ‘Prachanda’ who led a decade-long rebellion against Nepal’s monarchy was appointed prime minister on 25 December 2022 for the third time.

According to the party officials, In alliance with the main opposition after last month’s election, Dahal will head the new government for the first half of the five-year term with the support of the opposition communist Unified Marxist-Leninist (UML) party including other smaller groups.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal still goes by his nom de guerre Prachanda, which means “terrible” or “fierce”.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘ Prachanda’ Biography

Born Chhabi Lal Dahal 11 December 1954 (age 68)

Dhikur Pokhari, West No. 3 district, Kingdom of Nepal (present-day Dhikur Pokhari, Annapurna R.M., Kaski, Gandaki Province, Republic of Nepal) Political party CPN (Maoist Centre)(1994–2018; 2021–present) Other political affiliations CPN (Fourth Convention) (Before 1983)CPN (Masal) (1983–1984)CPN (Mashal) (1984–1991)CPN (Unity Centre) (1991–1994)Nepal Communist Party (2018–2021) Relations Bina Magar (daughter-in-law)Renu Dahal (daughter)Sita Dahal (spouse)Prakash Dahal (son)Ganga Dahal (daughter)Gyanu KC (daughter) Alma mater Tribhuvan University IAAS Nickname Prachanda







Pushpa Kamal Dahal: Personal life and Education

Born on 11 December 1954 as Ghanashyam Dahal or his nom de guerre Prachanda meaning "fierce", the Nepalese politician Pushpa Kamal Dahal is serving as the current Prime Minister of Nepal.

serving as the current Prime Minister of Nepal. He was born in a Brahmin family in Pokhara and spent most of his childhood in Chitwan.

The leader was called Ghanashyam until he changed his name during the matriculation examination to Pushpa Kamal Dahal

Prachanda obtained his diploma in science in agriculture (ISC-Ag) from the Institute of Agriculture and Animal Science (IAAS), Rampur, Chitwan.

Later he was employed at a rural development project in Jajarkot sponsored by USAID.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal: Career

The current prime minister of Nepal saw severe poverty in his youth.

In 1981, as the leader was drawn to left-wing political parties, he joined the underground Communist Party of Nepal (Fourth Convention).

In 1989, the leader became general secretary of the Communist Party of Nepal (Mashal) and later the party became the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist).

Even after the restoration of democracy in 1990, Prachanda was underground in 2017.

He then was the leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) while the country's civil war was going on and subsequent peace was in process. It was the first Nepalese constituent assembly.

Holding the post from 2008 to 2009, and again from 2016 to 2017, in the 2008 elections, CPN(M) emerged as the largest party, and Dahal became Prime Minister in August of that year.

In 2009, He resigned from the post on 4 May after he attempted to sack the then army chief, General Rookmangud Katawal, who was opposed by then President Ram Baran Yadav.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal: 2022 Elections

During the elections in Nepal of 29 million people on November 20 saw the ruling coalition of prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

By 76 it lost its majority although his Nepali Congress remained the largest party.

November Nepal election was campaigned by both Deuba and Prachanda in pledging to keep the old alliance intact for several years.

Deuba and Prachanda in pledging to keep the old alliance intact for several years. After moving an application with President Bidya Devi Bhandari in order to claim the Prime Ministership of Nepal, a coalition of six parties decided to support him to form the next government

By winning the 2022 elections, Prachanda will lead the government for two, and a half years, and the CPN-UML will be in power for the remaining two-and-a-half years according to Barshaman Pun, leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center).

The CPN-UML has 78, Maoist Center 32, Rashtriya Swatantra Party 20, Rashtriya Prajatantra Party 14, Janata Samajwadi Party 12, Janamat Party 6, Nagarik Unmukti Party has four MPs and three independent lawmakers are in support of Prachanda in the new coalition,

The main opposition controlling 89 seats will be the Nepali Congress party.

Nepal has witnessed 10 government changes now since 2008 when the 239-year-old monarchy was abolished.

