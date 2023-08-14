What Is Wrong Here? This Pool Puzzle Will Keep You Up All Night!

Can you find the mistake in this swimming pool picture within 7 seconds? If you spot that ONE mistake in this puzzle picture that normally an average person would not notice, you definitely have extremely high attention skills.

Studies have shown that only highly intelligent and smart brainy people are able to solve riddles and puzzles. Brain teasers and puzzles help you to sharpen your mind and attain high levels of attention to small details.

Picture puzzles that challenge you to find the mistake can reveal your attention skills and IQ. They can also help you to improve your problem-solving skills, creativity, and critical thinking skills.

What Is Wrong Here? Only 1% Highly Attentive Can Tell The Right Answer!

Image: Bright Side

There is ONE big mistake in this swimming pool picture puzzle.

How quickly can you spot it? A person with an average IQ took 20 seconds to find it. Can you beat the record and find the mistake within 7 seconds?

You need to be able to carefully observe all the little details in the swimming pool. One kid is wearing all the swimming gear and another kid is in a floating device. A young lady is helping a baby enjoy the pool.

What is the mistake here? What seems to be out of place in this picture?

All the best! Your time to solve this cat puzzle starts in 3, 2, and 1 seconds! Start looking!

Do not worry! we have provided the answer below.

Also read: Personality Test: Your Favorite Number Reveals These Personality Traits

Also read: Personality Test: Your Jawline Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Find The Mistake Puzzle Answer

Bravo! If you spotted the mistake in this swimming pool picture within 7 seconds. However, if you are still wondering what is wrong here, see below.

Answer: There is fish in the pool.

SHARE this picture puzzle with your friends and family. Challenge them to find the mistake in the bathroom picture within 7 seconds!

Did you enjoy this puzzle?

Check out tricky picture puzzles on Jagran Josh that test your IQ, attention to detail, concentration and brain power.

Also try: Only 1% Genius Can Tell Which Horse The Head Belongs To Within 7 Seconds!

Also try: How Attentive Are You? Find The Cat That Looks Different Within 7 Seconds!

Also try: Only 1% Intelligent People Can Spot The Mistake In The Bathroom Picture Within 7 Seconds!