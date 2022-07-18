Quordle 175 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 18, 2022

Quordle 175 Answer for July 18: Quordle game is known for difficult puzzles, however, once you understand the strategy of playing this game, the answers do not look that difficult. Quordle 175 is here with another exciting set of puzzles for those who love playing it. The exciting word game only gives nine chances to the player to identify the quartet of the correct words. Today’s Quordle has certain difficult terms, so the players must be careful. Read below to know the answer to today’s game and also find the hints and clues for Quordle on July 18, 2022.

Quordle 175 July 18 Hints

All the four words of Quordle 175 are commonly used in daily life. The letters of Today’s quordle are the ones that are frequently used in most of the words. Today’s Quordle begins with the letter T,H,S and V The word for today’s quordle ends with H, L, A and O letters. Letter E is common is two of the words of today’s Quordle

Quordle 175 Answer Today: What are the clues for today’s solution?

Word 1 Clue: Something that you use for chewing your food

Word 2 Clue: A place to stay while travelling

Word 3 Clue: A symbol for mathematical sum. It is also the 18th letter of the Greek alphabet transliterated as S

Word 4 Clue: The word is used for movie picture

Quordle 175 Answer for July 18

The answer for Quordle 175 for July 18, 2022, is given below

Quordle Word 1: TEETH Quordle Word 2: HOTEL Quordle Word 3: SIGMA Quordle Word 4: VIDEO

What is Quordle?

Each guess must be a valid 5-letter word. After submitting each word, hit the enter button.

After each guess by the player, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.

Just like the game Wordle, in Quordle if the tile turns green, it means it is the correct word in the correct spot. If the tiles turn yellow, it means that the word is correct but in the wrong spot and if it turns grey, it means that the word is incorrect in the incorrect spot.

