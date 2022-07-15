Quordle 172 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 15, 2022

Quordle 172 Answer for July 15: Quordle game is known for difficult puzzles, however, once you understand the strategy of playing this game, the answers do not look that difficult. Quordle 172 is here with another exciting set of puzzles for those who love playing it. The exciting word game only gives nine chances to the player to identify the quartet of the correct words. Today’s Quordle has certain difficult terms, so the players must be careful. Read below to know the answer to today’s game and also find the hints and clues for Quordle on July 15, 2022.

Quordle 172 July 15 Hints

1. The words of today’s Quordle start with the following alphabets- N, S, V and B.

2. Today’s answer ends with the letters- N,F, L and E

3. Two Quordle 172 words of the day have more than one vowel

4. The vowel E is used in two answers for Quordle on July 15

5. Each Quordle contains a vowel

Quordle 172 Answer Today: What are the clues for today’s solution?

Word 1 Clue: A tough, lightweight, elastic synthetic polymer with a protein-like chemical structure

Word 2 Clue: Surface for the storage or display of objects

Word 3 Clue: Circulated widely or rapidly from one internet user to another

Word 4 Clue: Make or cause to make the slightest movement

Quordle 172 Answer for July 15

The answer for Quordle 172 for July 15, 2022, is given below:

1. Quordle Word 1: NYLON

2. Quordle Word 2: SHELF

3. Quordle Word 3: VIRAL

4. Quordle Word 4: BUDGE

What is Quordle?

Each guess must be a valid 5-letter word. After submitting each word, hit the enter button.

After each guess by the player, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.

Just like the game Wordle, in Quordle if the tile turns green, it means it is the correct word in the correct spot. If the tiles turn yellow, it means that the word is correct but in the wrong spot and if it turns grey, it means that the word is incorrect in the incorrect spot.

Quordle 171 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 14, 2022

Quordle 162: Check hints, clues and answers for July 5, 2022

Quordle 163: What are the hints, clues and answers for July 6, 2022?

Quordle 169 Answer Today: What are the hints, clues and solution for July 12, 2022?

Quordle 170 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 13, 2022