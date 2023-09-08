What is the Difference Between Race And Ethnicity? Know 3 Key Dissimilarities

Race vs ethnicity is a long-standing debate that has confused people around the world for a long time. While these two terms are often used interchangeably, they are distinct in many ways. Race refers to the physical characteristics and genetic traits that categorize individuals, such as skin colour, hair texture, and facial features. Whereas, ethnicity relates to an individual’s cultural background, including their language, customs, traditions, and heritage.

Before we delve into the differences between race vs ethnicity, let's learn what the two terms mean.

What is race?

Race is a social construct that categorizes people into distinct groups based primarily on physical characteristics such as skin colour, hair texture, and facial features. These physical attributes are often linked to specific geographical regions or populations. The term was coined in the 18th century by philosophers who based geographical location, skin colour and facial features as criteria to divide humans into different races. Since then, the concept of race has been used to justify discrimination, segregation, and inequality.

It should be emphasized that race is a fluid concept. It varies across cultures and can change over time.

For example, the term race is also used for linguistic, ethnic, political, and even religious groups, such as Caucasian, Black, Native, or Latino race.

What is ethnicity?

Ethnicity is an umbrella term that is rooted in cultural factors. It encompasses traditions, customs, language, religion, heritage, and often a sense of shared history. Ethnicity is an abstract concept which consists of the cultural and social aspects that bind a group of people together, irrespective of how they look.

For example, Middle Eastern or Arab is an ethnicity. Another example of ethnicity is Han Chinese, which is known as the biggest ethnic group in the globe.

Race vs Ethnicity: What are the differences?

Now, that we have understood the definitions of the two terms, we arrive at this important question: What exactly is the difference between race and ethnicity?

Humanity is divided by a lot of things, including the notions of ‘race’ and ‘ethnicity.’ Here are the differences between the two:

Classification: The classification of race is primarily based on physical characteristics, on the other hand, ethnicity is rooted in cultural attributes and shared identity.

Fluidity: The meaning of race may change across cultures and over time, whereas, ethnicity is typically more stable, as it is tied to cultural heritage.

Social Implications: Historically, race has been used as a basis for discrimination, violence, oppression, and inequality amongst a certain group of people with similar physical appearances. Ethnicity has led to cultural understanding and diversity.

It is important to note that both race and ethnicity are social constructs and have no scientific or biological explanation. According to National Geographic, race has no genetic foundation. Scientists studied the genetic genome of people belonging to different “races” and it was found that all people are genetically connected and share the same gene pool. Specific characteristics, such as lighter skin or dark eyes, are created by variants of the same genes. In simpler terms, people of all “races” have the same genetic makeup.

We, humans, have created differences amongst ourselves based on many factors, such as race, religion, nationality, and socioeconomic status. These differences have often led to discrimination, prejudice, and inequality in various aspects of life. However, more than often we forget the fact that more or less we are the same.

