Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Status to share with your siblings

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: It is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravana (July/August). This year it falls on August 22. On this day, sisters tie rakhi on the wrist of their brothers, apply tilak, and prays for him. In return, they get gifts, sweets, and a promise that they will protect their sisters from any harm.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Quotes

1. “Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet.” -Vietnamese Proverb

2. "A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life." - Isadora James

3. "As we grew up, my brothers acted like they didn't care, but I always knew they looked out for me and were there!" - Catherine Pulsifer

. "It's hard to be responsible, adult, and sensible all the time. How good it is to have a sister whose heart is as young as your own."- Pam Brown

5. "Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero"- Marc Brown

6. "Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk." - Susan Scarf Merrell

7. "A sibling may be the keeper of one's identity, the only person with the keys to one's unfettered, more fundamental self." - Marian Sandmaier

8. "To have a loving relationship with a sister is not simply to have a buddy or a confident, it is to have a soulmate for life." - Victoria Secunda

9. “Your parents leave you too soon and your kids and spouse come along late, but your siblings know you when you are in your most inchoate form.” - Jeffrey Kluger

10. “We hang out, we help one another, we tell one another our worst fears and biggest secrets, and then just like real sisters, we listen and don’t judge.”- Adriana Trigiani

11. "Having a sister is like having a best friend you can't get rid of. You know whatever you do, they'll still be there." - Amy Li

12. "After a girl is grown, her little brothers, now her protectors; seem like big brothers." - Terri Guillemets

13. "There is no love like the love for a brother. There is no love like the love from a brother." - Astrid Alauda

14. "My sisters have taught me how to live." - George Wasserstein

15. "Sisters are for sharing laughter and wiping tears." - Author Unknown

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Date, History, Significance, and Celebration

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Wishes, Messages, and Greetings

1. We might be poles apart, but I respect and love you. Sending my love and best wishes on Rakhi today. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

2. Thank you for being my first best friend and guardian, brother. Happy Rakhi to you!

3. I feel proud to have a sister like you. Be the same strong-minded girl always!! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

4. My dear brother, you are the reason for my smile. I thank the universe for choosing me your sister. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

5. Thanks brother for extending your help and support to me in my bad times. Tons of love for Raksha Bandhan!

6. Life is beautiful because you are a part of my life dear brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

7. Dear sister, on the day of Raksha Bandhan, I want to thank you for each and everything you did for me. You are a gift to my heart and friend to my spirit. Thanks for making life so beautiful. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

8. May our bond of love grow with each passing year! Glad to have you in my life. Wish you a very happy Raksha Bandhan dearest brother.

9. When you tie Rakhi on my wrist and when every time I see it, this reminds me of all the lovely memories we had together. Happy Raksha Bandhan dear sister!

10. As we grew up, my brothers acted like they didn't care, but I always knew they looked out for me and were there! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

11. Missing the fights and enormous love that we shared in our childhood days. Happy Raksha Bandhan, sister!

12. With a small hope that our love for each other never diminishes, I want to wish you a very Happy Rakhi!

13. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my biggest secret-keeper and my pillar of strength. With you as my sister/ brother, I don't need much else.

14. We are miles apart from each other but are still connected as we are entrenched in each other's hearts forever. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

15. May this Raksha Bandhan bring love, light, and endless happiness. You deserve it all and more. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

16. Distance can do little to separate those who are linked by the heart. Sending you love and wishes on this special day. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

17. My brother may not always be at my side but he is always in my heart. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

18. The most amazing thing about having a sister is like having a best friend in life. Thank you for always being there for me Sis. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

19. Brothers are like lampposts along a dark and lengthy road called life. They don't make the distance any shorter but they illuminate the path and make travelling worthwhile. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

20. A sister is the shadow of all the beautiful memories of childhood. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Important Days and Dates in August 2021