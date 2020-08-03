Raksha Bandhan 2020: Date, History, Significance, and Celebration

Raksha Bandhan 2020: It is celebrated on the full-moon day of the Hindu month of Sravana. This year it is celebrated on 3 August. It is the festival that celebrates the love of a brother for his sister. On this day sister tie knot, thread or Rakhi on the wrist of their brothers and pray for their long life and happiness. Brothers in turn promise their sisters that they will protect them from any harm and also give gifts.

No doubt sacred feelings and well wishes reside within Rakhis. The festival is mostly celebrated in North India. Do you know the story behind the Rakhi festival? Why is it celebrated? What are the mythological stories associated with the Rakhi festival? Let us have a look!

Raksha Bandhan: History

The Raksha Bandhan festival history dates back to Hindu mythology. There are several stories behind the Raksha Bandhan festival. Some are given below.

According to Hindu mythology, the great Indian epic, in Mahabharata, Draupadi, wife of the Pandavas had torn the corner of her sari to prevent Lord Krishna's wrist from bleeding because Lord Krishna had inadvertently hurt himself. Thus, a bond between brother and sister developed between them and he promised to protect her.

Another story of Rakhi is associated with Rani Karnavati of Chittor and the Mughal Emperor Humayun. Rani Karnavati was the widowed queen of the King of Chittor. Her kingdom was attacked by Bahadur Shah, Sultan of Gujarat and she realised that she will not be able to protect her kingdom from the invasion of the Sultan of Gujarat. Therefore, she sent a Rakhi thread to Mughal Emperor Humayun. The Emperor was overwhelmed by the gesture and started off towards Chittor with his troops without wasting time to protect Chittor from the invasion.

Rakhi festival is a great sacred verse of unity. It acts as a symbol of life's advancement and a leading messenger of togetherness. Raksha means protection and in some places in medieval India, when women felt unsafe, they tie Rakhi on the wrist of men or send Rakhi regarding them as brothers. In this way, the Rakhi festival is a sacred festival that strengthens the bond of love and affection between brothers and sisters and revives the emotional bonding. On this day, Brahmins change their sacred thread (janoi) and dedicate themselves once again to the study of the scriptures.

Raksha Bandhan: Significance

Raksha Bandhan is a sacred and beautiful festival where sisters dress up beautifully to celebrate the special occasion with their brothers. Sisters tie Rakhi on the wrist of their brothers and pray for their long life and prosperous future. Rakhi holds great emotional and religious significance. The festival symbolises the true feelings of the siblings, the nature of the promise that they will be together, whether in happiness or in pain. It strengthens the relationship between brother and sister and ensures togetherness. So, celebrate the festival and every moment with your brother and sister and have a wonderful Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan: Celebration

The eternal festival brings the whole family together. The day starts with dressing up traditional attires. Sweets, gifts, chocolates, etc. are brought. Sister ties Rakhi or knot on her brother's wrist performs aarti, puts kumkum with chawal on the forehead of the brother and prays for his long life, well-being. Also, offer sweets to his brother or sweetens the mouth with a delicacy. In return, brothers give gifts to their sisters to express their love and also promise that they will protect them lifetime.

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, this year might be celebration will be virtual if brothers and sisters are far away from the family. Several brothers and sisters due to the pandemic won’t be meeting in large family parties or even small lunches and dinners. Therefore, brothers and sisters with the family may organise a virtual party, play online games, and can also order their favourite foods online.

So now you may have come to know the story behind the Rakhi festival. Enjoy the day, Happy Raksha Bandhan!

