Why We Celebrate Remna Ni: The Story of the Mizoram Peace Accord

Remna Ni is a regional public holiday that is celebrated on 30th June every year to honour the signing of the Mizoram Peace Accord.

On June 30, 2023, Mizoram is going to celebrate the 37th anniversary of the signing of the Mizoram Peace Accord. The accord was a historic agreement between the Government of India and the Mizo National Front (MNF), which ended two decades of insurgency in the state.

What is Mizoram Peace Accord?

The Mizoram Peace Accord is a historic agreement between the Government of India and the Mizo National Front (MNF) that ended two decades of insurgency in the state of Mizoram in India.

In 1959, Mizoram experienced a devastating famine known as ‘mautam’. This is an ecological phenomenon that occurs every 48 years and it is caused by the flowering of the bamboo species Melocanna baccifera.

When the bamboo flowers, it produces a large number of seeds, which attract black rats. The rats then feast on the seeds, which leads to a boom in their population. When the bamboo seeds run out, the rats start eating stored grain, which causes widespread famine.

Elderly Mizos who had an experience of the mautam of 1911 tried to warn the government of Assam, but their warnings were neglected and considered as superstitions. The famine still occurred, and many people died from starvation.

The state and federal governments were unable or unwilling to provide relief, so a Mizo activist Pu Laldenga founded the Mizo National Famine Front to help the affected communities.

The Mizo National Famine Front soon transformed into a political party, the Mizo National Front (MNF). In 1966, the MNF declared independence from India and started an armed uprising.

The Indian government quickly suppressed the revolt, but the MNF continued to fight for independence for another twenty years.

The mautam famine and the MNF insurgency were both caused by the same underlying problem: the lack of political representation for the Mizos. The Mizos had long felt that they were being neglected by the Indian government, and the Mautam famine only inflamed these feelings.

The MNF insurgency was an attempt to gain greater autonomy for the Mizos, and it ultimately succeeded in 1986, when the Indian government signed a peace agreement with the MNF.

The accord was signed on June 30, 1986, in New Delhi by the Home Secretary, Government of India, Lalkhama, Chief Secretary, Government of Mizoram and the leader of the MNF, Laldenga.

The accord stipulated that the MNF would surrender its arms and ammunition, and cut its ties with national organisations.

The signing of the Mizoram Peace Accord was a major turning point in the state's history. It brought an end to the violence and bloodshed that had plagued Mizoram for two decades, and it paved the way for the state's eventual development and progress.

The Mizoram Accord reads: “With a view to restoring peace and normalcy in Mizoram, the MNF Party, in their part undertake within the agreed time-frame, to bring out all underground personnel of the MNF with their arms, ammunitions, and equipments, to ensure their return to civil life, to abjure violence and generally to help in the process of restoration of normalcy.”

“The modalities of bringing out all underground personnel and the deposit of arms, ammunitions and equipments will be as worked out. The implementation of the foregoing will be under the

supervision of the Central Government,” it added.

The Mizoram Peace Accord has been credited with bringing peace and stability to Mizoram. The state has since enjoyed a period of sustained economic growth and development. The accord has also served as a model for other peace processes in India and around the world.

Why is Remna Ni Celebrated?

Remna Ni is celebrated every year on June 30 to commemorate the signing of the Mizoram Peace Accord in 1986. The accord brought an end to two decades of insurgency in the state, and it is seen as a major milestone in Mizoram's history.

The day is marked by a number of events and activities, including government functions, cultural performances, and religious ceremonies. It is a time for the Mizo people to come together and celebrate the peace and harmony that they now enjoy.

The Mizoram Peace Accord is a symbol of hope and reconciliation for the people of Mizoram. It is a reminder that even after years of conflict, peace is possible. Remna Ni is a day to celebrate that peace and to renew commitment to building a brighter future for Mizoram.

To conclude, Remna Ni is a time to reflect on the sacrifices that were made to achieve peace. The accord was not easy to negotiate, and it required the cooperation of both the government and the MNF. It is important to remember the work of those who made the accord possible and to continue to work for peace and understanding in Mizoram and beyond.