Sabih Khan has recently made headlines after being appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Apple Inc. In his new role, Sabih Khan steps into a position that was previously held by famous Apple veterans like Jeff Williams and Tim Cook. But who exactly is Sabih Khan? While he has kept his life and profile at Apple Inc. quite lowkey, here is a detailed overview on his life including background, education and career growth. Who is Sabih Khan? Early Life and Background Sabih Khan was born in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, India and he later moved to the United States. He has worked at Apple for more than two decades and is known for his quiet leadership style, and carries sharp attention to detail, and deep technical knowledge. In his earlier role, Khan has managed Apple’s global supply chain. In his new role, Sabih will become a successor of the current COO Jeff Willaims. He will be reporting directly to CEO Tim Cook after his promotion.

What is the Educational Background of Sabih Khan? Sabih Khan carries a strong academic background with technical and business training. Here is an overview of his education according to the Apple website: Bachelor’s Degree: He got a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Mechanical Engineering from Tufts University, which is located in Massachusetts, USA. Master’s Degree: He later completed a Master’s in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), one of the oldest and most well-known engineering schools in the United States. Apple.com mentions: “He earned bachelor’s degrees in Economics and Mechanical Engineering from Tufts University and a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI).” Early Career of Sabih Khan Before joining Apple, Sabih worked at GE Plastics, which is a division of General Electric, where he managed various technical and operational roles. This early experience gave him exposure to large-scale industrial manufacturing and supply chain systems, which helped him transition smoothly into Apple’s fast-paced, high-demand environment. Later, Sabih Khan joined Apple in 1995 and his first role was an operations manager. Over the years, he rose steadily through the company ranks by taking on more responsibilities and successfully managing Apple’s growing supply chain.