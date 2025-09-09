Who is Saint Carlo Acutis, The First Millennial Saint? Read Here!

Saint Carlo Acutis was a British-born Italian teenager whose brief life united deep Eucharistic devotion with a modern, digital missionary spirit. Born in London in 1991 and raised in Milan, he taught himself programming and used those skills to create an online catalog of Eucharistic miracles, bringing traditional Catholic devotion to the web. He attended daily Mass from childhood, prayed the rosary, and inspired many toward renewed faith. Diagnosed with leukemia at fifteen, he offered his suffering for the pope and the Church. After his death in 2006, reports of favors and miracles through his intercession spread worldwide. With two authenticated miracles, he was canonized in 2025, becoming the first millennial declared a saint and a touchstone for believers navigating faith in the digital age.

Who is Saint Carlo Acutis? Carlo Acutis (1991–2006) was a London-born Italian teen known for profound Eucharistic devotion, daily Mass, and a pioneering website on Eucharistic miracles. He used coding and design to evangelize, earning the nickname “God’s Influencer” and a popular reputation as patron of the Internet. He died of leukemia at 15, offering his suffering for the Church, and was canonized in 2025 after two approved miracles, with a feast day on October 12. Detail Information Birth May 3, 1991, London, England Death October 12, 2006, Monza, Italy Focus Eucharistic devotion; catalog of miracles Beatification October 10, 2020 Canonization September 7, 2025 Feast Day October 12 Resting place Assisi, Italy What was the Miracle of Carlo Acutis?

Acutis is associated with two approved miracles leading to his canonization; one in Brazil involving a congenital pancreatic defect and another in Costa Rica after a severe head injury. Healing of a Brazilian boy with a malformed pancreas after prayers and contact with a relic.

Recovery of a Costa Rican student with traumatic brain injury after her mother prayed at Acutis's tomb. What is Carlo Acutis the Patron Saint of? He is popularly invoked as the patron of the Internet and digital evangelization due to his early and effective use of technology for faith. He also inspires students, coders, and content creators who seek to use media responsibly for good. His life encourages a balanced, virtuous use of technology, aligning digital habits with prayer, charity, and the Eucharist.