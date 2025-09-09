Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
Who is Saint Carlo Acutis, The First Millennial Saint? Read Here!

By Alisha Louis
Sep 9, 2025, 17:02 IST

Saint Carlo Acutis (1991–2006) is the first millennial saint, a London-born Italian teen known for his love for the Eucharist and skill in coding. He built a global website cataloging Eucharistic miracles and inspired conversions. Learn about his life, miracles, canonization in 2025, and why he’s called “God’s Influencer.”

Who is Saint Carlo Acutis?
Saint Carlo Acutis was a British-born Italian teenager whose brief life united deep Eucharistic devotion with a modern, digital missionary spirit. Born in London in 1991 and raised in Milan, he taught himself programming and used those skills to create an online catalog of Eucharistic miracles, bringing traditional Catholic devotion to the web. He attended daily Mass from childhood, prayed the rosary, and inspired many toward renewed faith. Diagnosed with leukemia at fifteen, he offered his suffering for the pope and the Church. After his death in 2006, reports of favors and miracles through his intercession spread worldwide. With two authenticated miracles, he was canonized in 2025, becoming the first millennial declared a saint and a touchstone for believers navigating faith in the digital age.

Carlo Acutis (1991–2006) was a London-born Italian teen known for profound Eucharistic devotion, daily Mass, and a pioneering website on Eucharistic miracles. He used coding and design to evangelize, earning the nickname “God’s Influencer” and a popular reputation as patron of the Internet. He died of leukemia at 15, offering his suffering for the Church, and was canonized in 2025 after two approved miracles, with a feast day on October 12.

Detail

Information

Birth

May 3, 1991, London, England

Death

October 12, 2006, Monza, Italy

Focus

Eucharistic devotion; catalog of miracles

Beatification

October 10, 2020

Canonization

September 7, 2025

Feast Day

October 12

Resting place

Assisi, Italy

What was the Miracle of Carlo Acutis?

Acutis is associated with two approved miracles leading to his canonization; one in Brazil involving a congenital pancreatic defect and another in Costa Rica after a severe head injury.

  • Healing of a Brazilian boy with a malformed pancreas after prayers and contact with a relic.

  • Recovery of a Costa Rican student with traumatic brain injury after her mother prayed at Acutis’s tomb.

What is Carlo Acutis the Patron Saint of?

He is popularly invoked as the patron of the Internet and digital evangelization due to his early and effective use of technology for faith. He also inspires students, coders, and content creators who seek to use media responsibly for good. His life encourages a balanced, virtuous use of technology, aligning digital habits with prayer, charity, and the Eucharist.

Conclusion

Saint Carlo Acutis shows how ordinary gifts—coding, curiosity, and kindness—can become extraordinary paths to holiness. His canonization as the first millennial saint affirms a vocation within digital culture: to communicate truth, foster devotion, and serve the vulnerable. By centering life on the Eucharist and using technology as a tool for evangelization, Carlo offers a clear model for students, creators, and professionals seeking sanctity in a connected world.

    FAQs

    When is the feast day of Saint Carlo Acutis? 
      +
      October 12, the day he died in 2006, now celebrated to honor his life, faith, and digital witness.
    What website did Carlo Acutis create? 
      +
      A global catalog of Eucharistic miracles, later adapted into exhibits for parishes and schools worldwide.
    Why is he called "God's Influencer"? 
      +
      Because he used websites and media to spread Eucharistic devotion with clarity, creativity, and youthful authenticity.

