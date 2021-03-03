All about Sansad TV: A merger of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV

The orders to merge the two TV channels showing the proceedings of the two houses of Parliament, the Lok Sabha TV and the Rajya Sabha TV have been passed.

The decision was taken in line with the proposals given by a panel headed by former Prasar Bharati chairman A Surya Prakash.

Ravi Capoor has been appointed as Sansad TV Chief Executive Officer for one year. He has also served in ministries of commerce, textiles and petroleum. He would be responsible for working out the final details of the merger.

The decision has been jointly taken by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The merger had been under discussion for years.

It eases the financial burden resulting from “duplicacy of efforts and resources” between the two channels.

As per the report submitted by the committee incharge of the decision, "There was a lot of duplicacy of efforts and resources between the channels and this was leading to an additional financial burden. The merger came through because of that."

As informed, the rent of offices of both the channels separately was also extremely high on the exchequer.

The Sansad TV would function from the same space as the Lok Sabha TV.