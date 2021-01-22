Science and Tech Weekly Brief: Important updates from January 16-22, 2021

Science and Tech Weekly is an initiation of Jagran Josh to help the aspirants of UPSC, SSC and other government exams in the area of current science and technology events. The topics listed below are important from exam point of view. Go through the article :

Lumpy Skin Disease:

About:

Lumpy Skin Disease is a viral disease caused by lumpy skin disease virus, LSDV. It is a member of the Capripoxvirus genus of the Poxviridae family. It is caused mainly in cattle or water buffalo. The virus is one of the three closely related species within the genus capripoxvirus and the other two species are Sheeppox virus and Goatpox virus.

How is LSD transmitted?

There is no information on the transmission of this virus. Various experiments suggest that direct transmission from an infected to a non-infected animal is not possible. Evidence is there suggesting the transmission of the virus takes place through arthropods such as insects or ticks. These are termed virus "vectors”

It is, however, unclear which vector species are involved in the transmission.

Naturally Coloured Cotton

India is not a stranger to this technique of growing coloured cotton. The process has been carried out in West Bengal earlier, but now Indian Council for Agricultural Research-All India have coordinated a research project on cotton. The decision to grow naturally coloured cotton as a commercial product would be taken once the studies are over.

About Naturally Coloured Cotton

Coloured cotton that has a natural lint, other than white, is being tested. The coloured cotton has been grown and has been in use since 2500 B.C. The Old World Asiatic diploid cotton are presumed to originate earlier than New World allotetraploid cotton. Coloured varieties were more popular in diploid cotton. These were cultivated in Asia, particularly India, China and Central Asian Republics of Soviet Union. In various cultivated species, brown and green colours are most common.

USA and Russia have coloured lints in pink, red, blue, green and also black colours. The colour of the cotton is a genetically controlled character. The pigments accumulate in the lumen of lint before ball bursting. Know all about it here

What is Open RAN?

The Open-RAN (Radio Access Network) is a new paradigm involving various cellular radio networks. It consists of hardware as well as software components from many vendors operating over network interfaces that are truly 'Open and Interoperable'.

It means opening various protocols and interfaces between the subcomponents in the RAN such as radio, hardware and software.

How does Open RAN function?

Open-RAN is basically an interface among the Radio Unit, Distributed Unit and the Centralized Unit. By opening and standardizing these interfaces, the networks can be deployed with a more modular design with multiple vendors.

Atal Tinkering Labs:

ATL is a place where students can give shape to their ideas themselves and learn innovation skills. Here they are provided with a chance to work with the tools and equipment to understand the concepts of STEM- Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

ATL has the objective to provide a ‘do it yourself’ kit and equipment in areas of science, electronics, robotics, open-source microcontroller boards, sensors and 3D printers and computers. Various desirable facilities include meeting rooms and video conferencing facility.

Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Control Centre launched by ISRO:

SSA Control centre was established as there was a need to set up a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to SSA activities on par with international agencies. It is set up in ISTRAC campus in Peenya, Bengaluru. Through this ISRO would monitor low Earth orbit- LEO.

SSA's work is being done under project NETRA, called Network for space object Tracking and Analysis. Space is being crowded with many old satellites, debris etc, which is why project NETRA was started.

Concurrent processing of data from the upcoming observational facilities for space objects’, orbit determination, correlation and catalogue generation would be taking place here.

The provisions would also be there so as to schedule and operate observational facilities from the control centre through remote analysis. Also, some dedicated labs would be set up for the process of Space Debris mitigation and remediation

What is ASMI?

Infantry School, Mhow and DRDO’s Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune have collaboratively designed and developed Asmi, the first indigenous machine pistol , using their respective expertise. The process to develop a 9mm gun took 4 months The key features of the gun include its firing in service 9mm ammunition feature. Its upper receiver has been made from aircraft-grade Aluminium and the lower receiver has been made from carbon fibre.

Science and Tech Weekly Brief: Summary

Take a look at the summarised details of some important topics

