Science and Tech Weekly Brief: All major updates from February 6-12, 2021

Listed below are all the important events that have happened over the past week in the field of Science and Technology. Know about all important updates like Smart wall for borders, Sri Shakti Satellite and others here.

What is Smart Wall for Borders?

Joe Biden has halted the construction of the border wall between the US and Mexico and has proposed an alternative smart wall in place of that. Smart Wall would be solving border security issues without causing a physical barrier using sensors, radars and other surveillance technologies to detect and track border break-in. The wall would be creating a technological barrier that is, it is too high to climb over or too wide to go or too deep to burrow. The wall would be using Internet of Things(IoT) like sensors, security cameras, software solutions and more. The wall would also be capable of distinguishing between animals and humans and vehicles. An alert would also be generated to the officers if there is a breach by humans.

Sri Shakti Sat

Details

Students of Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology of Coimbatore have designed a satellite named Sri Shakti Sat. It would be launched by ISRO chairman on February 28, 2021.

The Inspiration:

The formation of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre in June last year had inspired 12 students of the institute to collaborate with ISRO and develop 'SriShaktiSat'.

About the Satellite:

Sri Shakti Sat is a nanosatellite that weighs only 460 grams Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre called IN-SPACe would help launch it Along with the Sri Shakthi satellite, ISRO would also launch the satellite developed by two other institutions from Chennai and Nagpur, in its UNITYSat. The institute is also a member of the satellite network open ground state and made a ground station. Sri Shakthi institute is also a member of the Satellite Networked Open Ground Station (SATNOGS) project. The active period of the satellite is six months but the signals would be sent for the next three years in continuation. As the satellite would be placed at 500km to 575km above the earth, it would cross India twice in a day.

World's largest Radio Telescope:

Square Kilometre Array (SKA) observatory is an intergovernmental organisation which is new and dedicated to radio astronomy. It is headquartered in the UK. The largest radio telescope is called the Square Kilometre Array telescope. Currently, organisations from ten countries are a part of the SKAO.

Australia Canada China India Italy New Zealand South Africa Sweden Netherlands UK

What is a Radio telescope?

The first-ever radio signals were detected by physicist Karl Jansky in the 1930s

About Combat Air Teaming System

It is a composite combination of manned and unmanned platforms that work to penetrate any place/ airspace, heavily and potentially defended by the enemy. Combat Air Teaming System parts that were displayed at Aero India 2021 also included a cruise missile named CATS Hunter along with CATS ALFA-S switchblade swarm drone. This manned-unmanned teaming system is still in its early stages in India

About Air Power Teaming System

The system comprises various drones put together in a carrier. The carrier is then mounted on a fighter. It has the ability to glide 100 km before deploying the drones.

About Tata's Military aircraft

This aircraft would be based on the Grob G 180 SPn. It is a German-made jet that did not reach its final production due to financial distress. This aircraft is capable of flying at an altitude of 41,000 feet, having a maximum altitude of 45,000 feet. It would be used for cross-border surveillance and signal intelligence and various other military purposes.

Science and Tech Weekly Brief: In Short

