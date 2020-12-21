Sector-wise List of New Bills Passed in 2020

The Indian Parliament had its last session which was the Monsoon session that ended in September 2020. This time it was said that the productivity was more than the previous sessions by over 150 per cent. Take a look at the various bills that were debated and passed by both the houses to become an Act

Polity:

The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020

Salient Features

It was introduced in Lok Sabha on September 22, 2020. The Bill declares Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu, Hindi and English as the official languages to be used for the official purposes of the union territory, from such date as the Administrator of the union territory may notify. The Bill adds that the business in the Legislative Assembly of the union territory will be transacted in these official languages. It says English and Urdu would continue to be used for official purposes

Pandemic:

The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Salient Features:

This Bill is all for preventive measures for violence that people carry out against ‘health care workers’ It was framed after certain events of damage of property during the COVID-19 outbreak. In case any person commits any revenge crime against the health care workers now, he/ she may face imprisonment from three months until five years and/or a fine between INR 50 thousand to two lakh. The Central Government also gets the power to prevent the spread of such diseases as per this law. Read more here

The Occupational Safety, health and working conditions code 2020

Salient Features:

The Code will apply to establishments employing at least 10 workers. It would be applicable to all mines, docks, and establishments carrying out any hazardous or life-threatening activity (may be notified by the central government). Certain provisions of the Code, such as health and working conditions, apply to all employees.

The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Salient Features

This bill reduces the salaries of Members of Parliament by 30% for a period of one year that is from April 1, 2020. This has been done to meet the exigencies arising out of COVID-19. Rules under the 1954 Act have also been amended to reduce the allowances for constituency and office expenses.

Agriculture and Framing

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020

Key Points:

The bill would be creating a framework for contract farming through an agreement between a farmer and a buyer prior to the production or rearing of any farm produce. A farming agreement could then be linked with the insurance or credit schemes by the Central or State Government or any financial service provider to ensure ‘risk mitigation’ and ‘flow of credit’ to farmers. The minimum period of an agreement would be one crop season or one production cycle of livestock. The responsibility to provide agricultural equipment to the farmer would lie with the buyer. Know more here.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020:

Key Points:

The bill aims at creating additional trading opportunities outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committee’s yards which would help the farmers get better remunerative prices for their crops. The law would allow intra-state and inter-state trade to be carried beyond the physical premises of APMC markets. It would give the farmers the freedom to sell or purchase farm products anywhere across the country. The state governments would not be able to levy any market fee, cess, tax on farmers or traders in ‘outside trade areas’. The law also would pave a pay for the dispute resolution mechanism to the farmers. Know more here.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Key Points:

The bill now passed, allows the central government to control the production and trade of various commodities. The law removes cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes from the list of essential commodities The law also allows their regulation only in extraordinary circumstances of an extraordinary price rise, war and natural calamities It is currently being linked to the farmer’s protest too. The bill aims to remove the fear of private entrepreneurs and investors, from regulatory interference at every step. It opens doors for them to invest in this sector.

Education:

The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill

Salient Features:

This Bill seeks to convert the three Deemed-to-be universities into Central Universities. These are Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, New Delhi, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, New Delhi, and Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, Tirupati.

The Universities would:

(i) disseminate and advance knowledge for the promotion of Sanskrit

(ii) make special provisions for integrated courses in humanities, social sciences, and science

(iii) train manpower for the overall development and preservation of Sanskrit and allied subjects

The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020

Salient Features:

The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 was introduced in Lok Sabha by the Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik, on February 10, 2020. The Bill seeks to merge three Ayurveda institutes into one institution by the name of Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda. The Bill declares the Institute to be an institution of National Importance. The existing institutes which will be merged into the Institute are:

The Institute of Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Jamnagar

Shree Gulabkunverba Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Jamnagar

The Indian Institute of Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical Sciences, Jamnagar.

5. The proposed Institute would be situated in the campus of Gujarat Ayurved University, Jamnagar.

Rashtriya Raksha University Bill 2020

Salient Features:

The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020 was introduced in Lok Sabha by the Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah on March 23, 2020. The Bill establishes the Raksha Shakti University, Gujarat (established under the Raksha Shakti University Act, 2009) as a University called the Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat. It also declares the University to be an institution of national importance. It repeals the 2009 Act.

The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Salient Features:

It was introduced in Lok Sabha by the Minister of Human Resource Development, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on March 4, 2020. The Bill amends Indian Institutes of Information Technology Act, 2014 and the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Public-Private Partnership) Act, 2017

National Forensic Sciences University Bill 2020

Salient Features

The National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020 was introduced in Lok Sabha by the Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah on March 23, 2020. The Bill establishes the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar (established under the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University Act, 2008) and the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences, New Delhi, as a University called the National Forensic Sciences University at Gujarat.

Health:

National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019

Salient Features:

It was introduced in Rajya Sabha by the Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik, on January 7, 2019. The Bill seeks to repeal the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973 and provide for a medical education system which ensures:

(i) availability of adequate and high quality homoeopathic medical professionals

(ii) adoption of the latest medical research by homoeopathic medical professionals

(iii) periodic assessment of medical institutions

(iv) an effective grievance redressal mechanism

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019

Salient Features:

It was introduced in Rajya Sabha by the Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik, on January 7, 2019. The Bill seeks to repeal the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970 It aims to provide for a medical education system which ensures

(i) availability of adequate and quality medical professionals of Indian System of Medicine

(ii) adoption of the latest medical research by medical professionals of Indian System of Medicine

(iii) Timely assessment of medical institutions

(iv) an effective grievance redressal mechanism

4. The Bill provides for the establishment of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), consisting of 29 members

Economics:

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018

Salient Features:

The Bill amends the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 to clarify that allottees under a real estate project should be treated as financial creditors. The voting threshold for routine decisions taken by the committee of creditors has been reduced from 75% to 51%. For certain key decisions, this threshold has been reduced to 66%. The Bill allows the withdrawal of a resolution application submitted to the NCLT under the Code. This decision can be taken with the approval of 90% of the committee of creditors.

The Companies Amendment Bill 2020

Salient Features:

The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced in Lok Sabha by the Minister for Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, on March 17, 2020. The Bill seeks to amend the Companies Act, 2013. The Bill makes three changes. First, it removes the penalty for certain offences. Second, it removes imprisonment in certain offences. Third, it reduces the amount of fine payable in certain offences.

The Industrial Relations Code 2020

Salient Features:

In 2019, the Ministry of Labour and Employment introduced four Bills to consolidate 29 central laws. These Codes regulate

(i) Wages,

(ii) Industrial Relations,

(iii) Social Security

(iv) Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions.

3. While the Code on Wages, 2019 has been passed by Parliament, Bills on the other three areas were referred to the Standing Committee on Labour which had submitted its report on all three Bills.

4. The government has replaced these Bills with new ones on September 19, 2020

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020

Salient Features:

It was introduced in Lok Sabha on September 20, 2020. The Bill amends the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010. The Act regulates the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contribution by individuals, associations and companies. Know more here The foreign contribution is the donation or transfer of any currency, security or article (of beyond a specified value) by a foreign source.

Banking Regulation Amendment bill 2020

Salient Features

Co-operative banks are exempted from several provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. The Bill applies some of these provisions to them, making their regulation under the Act similar to that of commercial banks. ​Co-operative banks may raise equity or unsecured debt capital from the public subject to prior RBI approval. RBI may prescribe conditions on and qualifications for the employment of Chairman of co-operative banks. RBI may remove a Chairman, who does not match the ‘fit and proper’ criteria and appoint a suitable person. It may issue directions to reconstitute the Board of Directors in order to ensure a sufficient number of qualified members. RBI may supersede the Board of Directors of a co-operative bank after consultation with the state government.

Summary:

Sector Major Bills Passed Polity The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020 COVID 19 The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 The Occupational Safety, health and working conditions code 2020 The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020 Agriculture The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 Education The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 Rashtriya Raksha University Bill 2020 The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 National Forensic Sciences University Bill 2020 Health National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019 The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019 Banking and economy The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018 The Companies Amendment Bill 2020 The Industrial Relations Code 2020 The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 Banking Regulation Amendment bill 2020

Listed above are the major bills that have passed this year in various sectors. Many acts which were earlier issued as ordinances have not been passed later in the monsoon session of the Parliament that came to an abrupt end. The bills pending would now have to wait till the next session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to take place for them to be approved and become an Act.

