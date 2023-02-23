Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find the correct word in the image in 7 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

The hidden item can be any object, animal, number, alphabet, etc. This activity is beneficial in boosting concentration and enhancing your observation skills.

Do you want to test your observation skills?

Then attempt this quick challenge now.

Seek and Find - Find the Correct Word in 7 Seconds

The image shared contains lots of words out of which only one is the correct word and you have to spot the correct word within 7 seconds.

Individuals with sharp observation skills will be able to spot the correct word within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas and see if you can spot the word.

Did You Find the Correct Word in 7 Seconds?

Finding the correct word in the sea of misspelt words in 7 seconds is a difficult task.

Individuals with excellent observation skills will spot the correct word faster than others

Have you spotted the correct word?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

Two..

One..

Did you spot the correct word now?

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you spotted the correct word in the image successfully?

Most of you may have spotted the correct word by now, while some are still searching.

Curious to know where the correct word is?

Stop looking for the correct word now and check out the solution below.

Find the Correct Word in 7 Seconds - Solution

The correct word can be spotted on the left side of the image, it is on the second column fifth from the top.

