Spot The Difference: Only the most attentive individuals can spot 7 differences in 31 seconds. Can you?

Spot the Difference: The “spot the difference" activity is one of the most engaging activities that netizens can experience. It involves finding the difference between two identical pictures.

Although the pictures are identical, there will be differences between them which are revealed only when the participants pay attention to the two images and compare them.

It is a good approach to determine how attentive you are.

Such exercises are most effective in increasing attention and enhancing the powers of observation.

Do you have good observation skills?

Then attempt this challenge now.

Spot the Difference - Spot 7 Differences in 31 Seconds

Source: RD

The image shared above depicts two identical images where you can see two bowls filled with popcorn, pistachios and dried beetroots.

Although the images appear identical at first glance, there are 7 differences between the two images, and you have 31 seconds to find them.

This is a slightly difficult challenge and only the most attentive individuals can spot all the differences quickly within the time limit.

The best way to find all the differences is to pay close attention towards the image and identify any differences that catch your eye.

While some differences are noticeable, others can be difficult to spot and may require some searching from your end.

How many differences have you noticed?

Quickly make a note of all the differences you have spotted till now.

Did you spot 7 differences in 31 seconds?

This activity serves as an excellent exercise for the brain by stimulating critical thinking which is beneficial for enhancing cognitive abilities.

Have you spotted all the differences?

Hurry up; time will be over soon.

It is not possible to spot all the differences at the same time.

But the thrill of finding the differences is helpful in providing exercise for the brain which will boost your cognitive abilities.

By now, we have reached the end of the challenge.

How many of you were able to spot all the differences within the time limit?

Curious to find out what all the 7 differences were?

Then check out the solution below.

Spot 7 Differences in 31 Seconds - Solution

The following are the differences between the two pictures:

Must Try:

