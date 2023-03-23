Seek and Find Puzzle: You are a genius if you can spot the odd letter in 7 seconds!

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

These puzzles can also be a great stress reliever and a way to unwind after a long day, as they require focus and concentration while providing a sense of accomplishment once the hidden item is found.

They are very popular among children and adults alike and are often used as a fun way to improve cognitive skills such as attention to detail and visual perception.

Do you want to test how good your observation skills are?

Then get started with this challenge.

Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you spot 3 hidden words in 10 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find the Odd Letter in 7 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above depicts a series of letters J. There is a single letter that is different from the others and you have 7 seconds to find out the odd letter.

Individuals with sharp observation skills will be able to spot the odd letter within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas and see if you can spot the odd letter quickly.

Seek and Find Puzzle: Only the most attentive pair of eyes can find the odd sneaker in 5 seconds

Did you find the Odd Letter in 7 Seconds?

There is an odd letter in the picture which you need to spot within 7 seconds.

Have you spotted the odd letter?

No?

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The odd letter is not on the right side of the image.

Did you spot the odd letter now?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you spotted the odd letter in the image successfully?

We believe most of you might have spotted the odd letter by now.

Those still searching can check out the solution provided below.

Find the Odd Letter in 7 Seconds - Solution

The odd letter is I and it can be seen on the left side of the image, it is present on the fourth column, third from the bottom.

