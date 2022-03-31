Who is Shehbaz Sharif: The man who could replace Imran Khan as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif: On March 30, 2022, Pakistan's Prime Minister, Imran Khan, effectively lost a majority in Parliament and an indication was given by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), that the opposition leader, Shehbaz Sharif, could be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said at a press conference on March 30, "Imran Khan has now lost his majority. He is no longer the Prime Minister. The Parliament session is tomorrow. Let's hold voting tomorrow and settle this matter. We can then start working on transparent elections and the journey towards restoration of democracy and an end to economic crisis can then begin." He further said that Sharif "will soon" become the Prime Minister of the country.

On March 28, 2022, Shehbaz Sharif tabled a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan's government in the National Assembly. The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), which has five members in the lower house, also announced on March 28, 200, that it had "accepted the Opposition's invitation" to vote against Imran Khan. Take a look at Shehbaz Sharif's early life, family, political career, etc.

About Shehbaz Sharif

Shehbaz Sharif is a politician and the current Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan. He has been in office since August 2018. He is also the current President of the Pakistan Muslim League-N. In his political career, previously, he had served as the Chief Minister of Punjab three times, which makes him the longest-serving Chief Minister of Punjab.

He is the brother of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif. In 1988, he was elected to the Punjab Provincial Assembly and, in 1990, to the National Assembly. In 1993, he was again elected to the Punjab Assembly and named Leader of the Opposition. In February 1997, he was elected as the Chief Minister of Punjab for the first time.

In 1999, a military coup deposed the government. He and his family spent years in self-exile in Saudi Arabia. In 2007, he returned to Pakistan. In the 2008 general elections, after the PML-N's victory in the province, he was appointed Chief Minister for a second term. And for the third term, he was elected as the Chief Minister of Punjab in 2013 and served his term until his party's defeat in the 2018 general election. When his brother, Nawaz Sharif, was disqualified from holding office, he was nominated as the President of the Pakistan Muslim League-N. Also, after the 2018 election, he was nominated as the Leader of the Opposition.

As per reports, National Accountability Bureau froze some properties belonging to Shehbaz and his two sons in December 2019, accusing them of money laundering. In the same case, he was arrested by NAB in September 2020 and incarcerated pending trial. The Lahore High Court released him on bail in a money laundering case in April 2021.

Shehbaz Sharif tabled the no-confidence resolution against Imran Khan on March 28, 2022.

Shehbaz Sharif's Early Life, Family, and Education

He was born into a Punjabi-speaking Kashmiri family in Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan. His father was Muhammad Sharif. He was an upper-middle-class businessman and industrialist whose family emigrated for business from Anantnag in Kashmir and eventually settled in the village of Amritsar. After Partition, Shebaz's parents migrated from Amritsar to Lahore. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the Government College University, Lahore. After graduating, he joined his family's owned Ittefaq Group. He was elected president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry in 1985.

READ| What is No-Confidence Motion Against Imran Khan, PTI in Pakistan 2022?