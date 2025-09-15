When is the Solar Eclipse in September 2025? Is It Visible in India? Check Here

A solar eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan, is set to occur on September 21, 2025. This will be the last solar eclipse of the year. It will be a partial eclipse, which means the Moon will cover only a part of the Sun. People in some parts of the world will see a crescent-shaped Sun in the sky. However, this eclipse will not be visible from India. It will mainly be seen in the Southern Hemisphere, including places like Australia, New Zealand, and parts of Antarctica. In India, the eclipse will happen during the night, so skywatchers here will miss out on seeing it live. Still, it remains an important celestial event. In this article, we'll take a look at the date and time of the eclipse, where it will be visible, and why it's special. We'll also explore some interesting facts about Surya Grahan and its significance.

Surya Grahan in September 2025: Will it be Visible from India? The Surya Grahan (solar eclipse) on September 21, 2025, will be a partial solar eclipse, meaning the Moon will cover only a portion of the Sun. This celestial event will be visible mainly across the Southern Hemisphere, including regions like Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific Islands, and parts of Antarctica. However, for viewers in India, the eclipse will occur late at night, between 11:00 PM and 3:23 AM IST, making it not visible from any part of the country. Since the eclipse happens outside daylight hours in India, skywatchers here will miss the live spectacle. Solar Eclipse September 2025: When Is It? Date And Time The partial solar eclipse of September 2025 will occur on Sunday, September 21, 2025. It's essential to note that, due to time zones, the eclipse will extend into the early morning of Monday, September 22, in specific locations.

Eclipse Times The eclipse is a partial one, meaning the Moon won't completely cover the Sun. The entire event will last over four hours. Here are the key times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC): Partial eclipse begins: 17:29 UTC (22:59:43 IST) on September 21

Maximum eclipse: 19:41 UTC (01:11:59) on September 21

Partial eclipse ends: 21:53 UTC (03:23:45) on September 21 Visibility and Path Unlike a total solar eclipse, which has a narrow path of totality, this partial eclipse will be visible over a wider area. It's best seen from the Southern Hemisphere, primarily in: Australia and New Zealand: Viewers will see the eclipse during their early morning hours.

Antarctica: This location will have the longest viewing period.

Various Pacific Islands and Oceania nations. Unfortunately, this eclipse will not be visible from North or South America, Europe, Africa, or most of Asia, including India.

List of Countries to Witness the Solar Eclipse 2025 According to the real-time data, here's the list of the countries which will be witnessing the Solar Eclipse in September 2025: Country/Territory Eclipse Type Start of Eclipse End of Eclipse American Samoa Partial Solar Eclipse 06:29 SST 08:12 SST Antarctica Partial Solar Eclipse 04:49 DDUT 18:53 CLST Australia Partial Solar Eclipse 06:13 AEST 07:36 AEST Cook Islands Partial Solar Eclipse 07:32 CKT 09:41 CKT Fiji Partial Solar Eclipse 05:42 FJT 07:27 FJT French Polynesia Partial Solar Eclipse 07:41 TAHT 10:04 TAHT Kiribati Partial Solar Eclipse 06:38 PHOT 08:56 LINT New Caledonia Partial Solar Eclipse 05:24 NCT 06:27 NCT New Zealand Partial Solar Eclipse 05:41 NZST 08:36 NZST Niue Partial Solar Eclipse 06:31 NUT 08:26 NUT Norfolk Island Partial Solar Eclipse 05:37 NFT 06:43 NFT Samoa Partial Solar Eclipse 06:29 WST 08:09 WST Solomon Islands Partial Solar Eclipse 05:34 SBT 06:00 SBT Tokelau Partial Solar Eclipse 06:31 TKT 07:52 TKT Tonga Partial Solar Eclipse 06:30 TOT 08:33 TOT Tuvalu Partial Solar Eclipse 05:50 TVT 06:52 TVT Vanuatu Partial Solar Eclipse 05:30 VUT 06:22 VUT Wallis and Futuna Partial Solar Eclipse 05:34 WFT 07:08 WFT