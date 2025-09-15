RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links

When is the Solar Eclipse in September 2025? Is It Visible in India? Check Here

By Kriti Barua
Sep 15, 2025, 13:09 IST

Solar Eclipse in September 2025: The solar eclipse on September 21, 2025, will be a partial eclipse, visible mainly in the Southern Hemisphere, including Australia and parts of Antarctica. In India, the eclipse will occur during nighttime hours, making it not visible to observers. Though not seen from India, the event is astronomically significant and coincides with the September equinox.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

A solar eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan, is set to occur on September 21, 2025. This will be the last solar eclipse of the year. It will be a partial eclipse, which means the Moon will cover only a part of the Sun. People in some parts of the world will see a crescent-shaped Sun in the sky. However, this eclipse will not be visible from India. It will mainly be seen in the Southern Hemisphere, including places like Australia, New Zealand, and parts of Antarctica. In India, the eclipse will happen during the night, so skywatchers here will miss out on seeing it live. Still, it remains an important celestial event. 

In this article, we'll take a look at the date and time of the eclipse, where it will be visible, and why it's special. We'll also explore some interesting facts about Surya Grahan and its significance.

Surya Grahan in September 2025: Will it be Visible from India?

The Surya Grahan (solar eclipse) on September 21, 2025, will be a partial solar eclipse, meaning the Moon will cover only a portion of the Sun. This celestial event will be visible mainly across the Southern Hemisphere, including regions like Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific Islands, and parts of Antarctica.

However, for viewers in India, the eclipse will occur late at night, between 11:00 PM and 3:23 AM IST, making it not visible from any part of the country. Since the eclipse happens outside daylight hours in India, skywatchers here will miss the live spectacle.

Solar Eclipse September 2025: When Is It? Date And Time

The partial solar eclipse of September 2025 will occur on Sunday, September 21, 2025. It's essential to note that, due to time zones, the eclipse will extend into the early morning of Monday, September 22, in specific locations.

Eclipse Times

The eclipse is a partial one, meaning the Moon won't completely cover the Sun. The entire event will last over four hours. Here are the key times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC):

  • Partial eclipse begins: 17:29 UTC (22:59:43 IST) on September 21
  • Maximum eclipse: 19:41 UTC (01:11:59) on September 21
  • Partial eclipse ends: 21:53 UTC (03:23:45) on September 21

Visibility and Path

Unlike a total solar eclipse, which has a narrow path of totality, this partial eclipse will be visible over a wider area. It's best seen from the Southern Hemisphere, primarily in:

  • Australia and New Zealand: Viewers will see the eclipse during their early morning hours.
  • Antarctica: This location will have the longest viewing period.
  • Various Pacific Islands and Oceania nations.

Unfortunately, this eclipse will not be visible from North or South America, Europe, Africa, or most of Asia, including India.

List of Countries to Witness the Solar Eclipse 2025

According to the real-time data, here's the list of the countries which will be witnessing the Solar Eclipse in September 2025:

Country/Territory Eclipse Type Start of Eclipse End of Eclipse
American Samoa Partial Solar Eclipse 06:29 SST 08:12 SST
Antarctica Partial Solar Eclipse 04:49 DDUT 18:53 CLST
Australia Partial Solar Eclipse 06:13 AEST 07:36 AEST
Cook Islands Partial Solar Eclipse 07:32 CKT 09:41 CKT
Fiji Partial Solar Eclipse 05:42 FJT 07:27 FJT
French Polynesia Partial Solar Eclipse 07:41 TAHT 10:04 TAHT
Kiribati Partial Solar Eclipse 06:38 PHOT 08:56 LINT
New Caledonia Partial Solar Eclipse 05:24 NCT 06:27 NCT
New Zealand Partial Solar Eclipse 05:41 NZST 08:36 NZST
Niue Partial Solar Eclipse 06:31 NUT 08:26 NUT
Norfolk Island Partial Solar Eclipse 05:37 NFT 06:43 NFT
Samoa Partial Solar Eclipse 06:29 WST 08:09 WST
Solomon Islands Partial Solar Eclipse 05:34 SBT 06:00 SBT
Tokelau Partial Solar Eclipse 06:31 TKT 07:52 TKT
Tonga Partial Solar Eclipse 06:30 TOT 08:33 TOT
Tuvalu Partial Solar Eclipse 05:50 TVT 06:52 TVT
Vanuatu Partial Solar Eclipse 05:30 VUT 06:22 VUT
Wallis and Futuna Partial Solar Eclipse 05:34 WFT 07:08 WFT

What You Need to Know:

  • This partial solar eclipse will occur on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Due to time zone differences, it will continue into the early hours of Monday, September 22, in some locations, such as New Zealand.
  • The eclipse will be visible primarily in the Southern Hemisphere, including much of Oceania and Antarctica.
  • At its peak, the eclipse will have an obscuration of approximately 72-85% in the most favourable viewing areas, such as southern New Zealand.
  • This is a partial solar eclipse, meaning the Moon will only cover a portion of the Sun, and the sky will not go completely dark.
  • The event is not visible from North or South America, Europe, Africa, or most of Asia.

Kriti Barua
Kriti Barua

Executive Content Writer

Kriti Barua is a professional content writer who has four years of experience in creating engaging and informative articles for various industries. She started her career as a creative writer intern at Wordloom Ventures and quickly developed a passion for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with readers.

Currently working as a content writer for the GK section of Jagran New Media, she continues to hone her skills in writing and strives to deliver high-quality content that educates and entertains readers.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News