Who was Sonali Phogat? BJP leader dies of heart attack in Goa

Sonali Phogat: BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat passed away in the late night of August 22, 2022, due to a heart attack in Goa. The leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, along with some of her other staff members had gone to Goa. Sonali Phogat had contested the last assembly election as the BJP candidate from Adampur Assembly Constituency against Kuldeep Bishnoi. Sonali Phogat, who was a famous Tik Tok Star also appeared in the 14th edition of the popular reality show, Big Boss.

Haryana BJP leader and content creator Sonali Phogat passes away in Goa, confirms Goa DGP Jaspal Singh



Who was Sonali Phogat?

Sonali Phogat was born on September 21, 1979, in Haryana to a Jaat family to a farmer father and a mother. She has one brother and three sisters.

Sonali Phogat shot to fame after she appeared in the 14th season of Big Boss. Being a member of the BJP party, Sonali Phogat was given various significant positions in the party including being the National Vice President of BJP Mahila Morcha.

Sonali Phogat: Political Career

Sonali Phogat joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2008 and was subsequently made the National Vice President of BJP Mahila Morcha. Later in 2019, Sonali Phogat contested the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections from the Adampur Constituency, however, she lost the elections to the Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi by a margin of 29, 471 votes.

Sonali Phogat had worked for the BJP in the tribal areas of Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh and was later made in charge of BJP’s scheduled Tribe Wing in Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh.