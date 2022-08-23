Space Launch System: All you need to know about NASA’s most powerful rocket for moon missions

NASA Rocket: The National Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA) is set to launch its brand new Space Launch System (SLS) with the Orion Spacecraft which is designed to host the astronauts sitting atop the rocket. NASA’s Space Launch System will carry humans beyond the grasp of Earth’s gravity stretching to the moon, Mars, and perhaps one day, deep space. However, the first destination of the Space Launch System is the moon.

What is NASA’s Space Launch System and why the mission will be significant? Read in detail below.

What is Space Launch System?

The Space Launch System is NASA’s super heavy-lift expendable launch vehicle which is under development by NASA since 2011. The latest Space Launch System is expected to become the successor of the retired space shuttle, and the primary launch vehicle of NASA’s deep space exploration plans through the 2020s.

The Space Launch System is planned to launch the Orion Spacecraft as part of the Artemis program.

We are "GO"ing!



The FRR for #Artemis I has concluded, and teams are proceeding toward a two-hour launch window that opens at 8:33 a.m. EDT August 29. @NASA will hold a media conference at approximately 8 p.m. to discuss the review. Listen live >> https://t.co/iQyv2w1J7E pic.twitter.com/yptnrW9DhR — NASA_SLS (@NASA_SLS) August 22, 2022

Why Space Launch System is significant?

Space Launch System, a new heavy-duty launch vehicle will be the world’s most powerful rocket which is designed to carry unmatched payloads into deep space. Unlike any other space rocket Space Launch System (SLS) has been created to evolve alongside advancing technology. The modular design and interchangeable parts of SLS means that it can evolve alongside the growing technologies and varying mission goals.

The Space Launch System comes in an array of elements that will evolve and vary, depending on whether the vehicle carries a crew or a cargo.

Space Launch System Launch date

NASA intends to launch its brand new Space Launch System (SLS) on August 29, 2022, with the Orion Spacecraft that is designed to host the astronauts sitting atop the rocket.

It will be a significant milestone in NASA’s initiatives to bring back humans to the Moon’s surface for the first time since 1972.

Space Launch System: What do we know about Artemis missions?

The Artemis Program is a human spaceflight program by NASA to explore the moon, aiming for its first touchdown on the lunar south pole by 2024. If successful, the Artemis Program will perform the first crewed lunar landing mission since Apollo 17 in December 1972, the final crewed expedition of the Apollo Program.

Artemis 1 (2022) will be an uncrewed test of the Space Launch System and is the first test flight for both crafts. The goal of Artemis 1 will be to place Orion into a lunar orbit and then return to the Earth.

Orion Spacecraft

NASA’s Orion crew module will carry the crews into space, however, none will be onboard during the first test mission of the Space Launch System. Drawing from more than half a century of research and development, the Orion module plans to be flexible enough to carry humans to a variety of destinations.

The entire Orion Spacecraft includes a crew and service module, a spacecraft adaptor to connect the module of the powerful rockets beneath, and a new launch abort system.

