Sonic Central Event 2023: Date, Time, Where to Watch?

This would be the third such event held by Sega to date.

Sonic Central is new, but it has already gained the exceptional reputation of being the sole biggest annual event for news related to Sonic. The inaugural edition unveiled the 3D Sonic game of all time. There were many other great announcements made as well. The Sonic Central 2022, too met the high expectations of the fans. It brought forward a look at the Netflix-produced Sonic Prime, along with details of the Sonic Origins and 20 other reveals.

Sonic Central 2023: Date, Time, Where to Watch?

The Sonic Central 2023 will be held on June 23, Friday, starting from 8 a.m. PST. Sonic fans can easily watch the event through Twitch and YouTube. As of now, Sega did not share any significant information regarding the real contents of the broadcast. It simply said that the event is going to promise a “sneak peek” of a few upcoming Sonic projects.

Surprise! Sonic Central returns this Friday on Sonic's birthday! pic.twitter.com/XBlveJjHWB — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) June 21, 2023

Where to watch?

The Sonic Central 2023 fans are eager to know where they can watch the event. Well, the event can be watched on the Sonic Twitch channel and Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube channel.

Significance of the date

The date of the event is 23rd June 2023. This is also the date of the 32nd anniversary of the original Sonic the Hedgehog for Sega. Takashi Iizuka, the head of the Sonic Team had earlier stated that the year 2023 is going to be a massive one for Sonic. However, apart from the Sonic Superstars announcement, there is not much known yet.

Further anticipations

Fans cannot resist but anticipate further. Some fans may be expecting an Angry Birds crossover with the Sonic announcement at the 2023 Sonic Central. Now that, however, is an implausible anticipation as the gaming giant has yet to finish the $776 million transaction.

What is Sega?

Having its headquarters in Shinagawa, Sega Corporation is a Multinational video game and entertainment company from Japan. It has international branches like Sega Europe and Sega of America headquartered in London and Irvine, California respectively.

Richard Stewart and Martin Bromley, American Businessmen founded Sega on June 3, 1960, as Nihon Goraku Bussan. Soon after its creation, the company acquired assets of Service Games of Japan, which is actually its preceding company. In the year 1965, the company acquired Rosen Enterprises and came to be known as Sega Enterprises, Ltd. After acquiring the importer of coin-operated games. Sega brought forward Periscope, in the year 1996.

In the year 1988, Sega brought forward Sega Genesis (also called Mega Drive outside North America). Not to miss, Sega has also launched multiple game franchises that are actually multi-million-selling ones. These include the Total War, Hedgehog, Yakuza, and more. Sega’s mascot, Sonic, is recognized worldwide. Sega is hands down one of the most profound arcade game producers. It has not one but many long-running series like the Initial D Arcade Stage and the Virtua Fighter. The name and branding of Sega are made to use for affiliated companies operating amusement arcades. Not to miss, many affiliated companies also produce entertainment products like Sega Toys. Sega is known for its supreme video game consoles, and of course, its out-of-the-box innovations.

ALSO READ: Google IO 2023: Check here Keynote Highlights, Latest Smartphones and Other Product Launches