Who is Soundarya? Karnataka gets its first AI generated news presenter

Kannada news channel Power TV has introduced its first AI-generated news presenter, Soundarya. The AI presenter made her debut on the channel's evening news show on Tuesday, July 12, 2023.

The name was given to her by the management and according to the Hindustan Times, the AI news presenter introduced herself by saying “Hello everyone. AI is leaving its footprint in every industry, and it has entered the TV news industry as well. A few of me colleagues (AI news presenters) started presenting news in some of the channels in north India. I am Soundarya, south India’s first robotic anchor by Power TV.”

Soundarya might be the first AI news presenter for Karnataka but she is not the first one. In addition to Soundarya, a few other channels in India have launched their own AI-powered news presenters. Recently, OTV, an Odia news channel, launched Lisa, the state's first AI news presenter.

In March, Aaj Tak, also unveiled Sana, the first AI-generated news anchor in the country. Sana is described as "bright, gorgeous, ageless, tireless, who speaks multiple languages and can always be controlled."

The development of Soundarya is a significant milestone in the evolution of AI-powered news presentations.

Soundarya's arrival has been met with mixed reactions. Some viewers have welcomed the use of AI in news presentations, while others have expressed concerns about the potential impact on jobs.

Power TV says that Soundarya is not intended to replace human news presenters. Instead, she is seen as a tool that can be used to supplement traditional news presentations.

The channel says that Soundarya will be used to present news stories that are not time-sensitive, such as weather reports and interviews.

In conclusion, the arrival of Soundarya is a significant milestone in the evolution of AI-powered news presentations. Soundarya's arrival has been met with mixed reactions, but it is clear that AI is playing an increasingly important role in the news industry. It remains to be seen how Soundarya will be received by viewers in the long term, but her arrival is a sign of the changing landscape of news presentation.