Spot The Difference: Can you Spot Five Differences in 15 seconds?

Spot the Differences: The game of spotting the differences relies on the user to find out the differences that exist in two similar-looking pictures. It is one of the popular activities that can be enjoyed by both kids and adults.

The basic premise of this activity is that two similar images will be placed side by side and one has to find all the possible differences between the two images.

For this one has to focus on the image carefully and note down the differences observed.

It is a fun activity that both kids and adults will enjoy and apart from the fun, it will help improve the observation skills of the individuals who are participating.

You can attempt this activity either individually or in groups. Attempting in groups will make it easy for you to understand who is the fastest in the group.

Ready to find out?

Let’s get started.

Spot The Difference: Can you Spot 5 Differences in 17 seconds?

Spot the Difference - Spot Five Differences in 15 Seconds

Source: YouTube/Info Teaser

The above image shows a village scene where you can see a hut, some flower pots, a tree and green grass cover.

At first glance, the two images look like replicas of each other, but this isn’t the case.

As you can see from the above title, you need to find 5 differences between the two pictures and for that, you have 15 seconds in hand.

We have provided the solutions at the last, but it will be fair to try out the problem without looking at the solution first.

Once you have crossed the time limit and are unable to find all the solutions, you can refer to the answer key below.

The objective of letting you try the puzzle is to provide your brain with exercise which will boost the overall capacity of your brain.

Curious to know the solution.

Then keep reading.

Spot the Difference - Solution

An additional patch of grass is missing. An additional branch of the tree is missing. An additional twig of grass can be seen. There is a ventilation gap present in the image. The pattern of the roof of the hut is different.

