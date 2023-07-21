You have hawk-like eyes if you can spot the gazelle on the mountain in 5 seconds!

Optical illusions have intrigued and baffled human minds for centuries by challenging our brains to see beyond what meets the eye. From mind-boggling images that play tricks on your vision to mesmerizing designs that defy logic, optical illusion puzzles promise to stretch the boundaries of your imagination. The goal of these puzzles is to see what is hiding in plain sight, right under your nose. These puzzles are a great way to boost your observation skills and improve your attention to detail. So, are you ready for the optical illusion puzzle that we have ready for you today? Let’s begin.

Spot the gazelle in 5 seconds

Source: Kreative Leadership

The above image is of a rocky mountain. You can see the rocks and the wild vegetation that is growing on them. Now, there is a gazelle hidden somewhere in the picture. Can you spot it? You only have 5 seconds to do so. And your time starts now. All the best!

We have provided the solution to this optical puzzle at the end of this article. If you want a hint, then here is one for you.

Optical illusion hint: the gazelle is somewhere at the top of this picture.

We hope that with the help of this hint, you will be able to spot the gazelle with ease. Have you found it yet?

Time’s running out and the countdown is going to begin.

3…

2…

And 1.

Time’s up, folks. Were you able to spot the gazelle in 5 seconds? If you were not, then scroll down to see the solution.

Optical Illusion Solution

Here is the gazelle:

Source: Kreative Leadership

Challenge your visual skills by finding the owl in the library within 5 seconds!

Only the top 3% can find the cat hidden in the tree picture within 7 seconds!

Test how high your brain power is by finding the rabbit hiding in the jungle within 7 seconds!