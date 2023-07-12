You are smarter than most if you can spot the mistake in the jogging picture in 6 seconds!

Brain teasers are a type of puzzle that requires thoughtful and analytical thinking to solve. They often ask for lateral thinking, which means you must think creatively and unconventionally to solve them. These brain teasers are difficult and entertaining to solve, and they help you develop your problem-solving abilities and creativity.

On the internet, you can find an array of brainteaser puzzles. While others call for your ability to observe, some ask you to employ your analytical and critical thinking skills. While some are simple to resolve, others can be quite difficult. We have an easy one prepared for you today. Are you ready for it? Let’s begin swiftly.

Spot the mistake in the jogging picture in 6 seconds

Source: Bright Side

The above picture puzzle shows the view of a park. A woman wearing wired headphones can be seen jogging in the park. The park is quite pretty, with lush green trees and bushes, and there is also a bench to sit on. At first glance, the image might look normal, but if you dig deeper, you will discover that there is a mistake in this brain puzzle. What is the mistake? You may ask. That is up to you to find out. The time limit set for this brain riddle is 6 seconds. What are you waiting for? Your time starts now. Best of luck.

Analyze the image carefully, and you will spot the mistake in no time. We have provided the solution to this brain puzzle at the end of this article. And we would like you to refrain from scrolling down to the answer until you solve the puzzle by yourself first.

Brain Teaser Solution

Here is the solution to this brain teaser picture puzzle.

Source: Bright Side

