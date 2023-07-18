Spot 4 words hidden in the house painting picture within 11 seconds. Only highly intelligent can pass!

Brain teasers are a form of puzzle that must be solved with thought and critical thinking. They often call for lateral thinking; therefore, in order to find answers, you must be creative and peculiar. These puzzles help you hone your problem-solving and creative skills while being challenging and interesting to solve.

You can find a wide variety of brainteaser puzzles online. Some require you to use your observational skills, while others encourage you to use your analytical and critical thinking abilities. Some are easy to solve, while others can be rather challenging. Today, we have a simple puzzle picked out for you. Are you ready? Let's jump right in.

Brain Teaser- Spot 4 hidden words in 11 seconds!

Source: Bright Side

The above image shows a father and his two children, a boy and a girl, painting the wall of their home. The children are messing around, and there is a black cat sitting inside a bucket full of yellow paint. The man can be seen painting his yellow wall pink. Upon closer inspection, you will find that there are 4 words hidden inside the picture puzzle. You have to find them all in 11 seconds. You know the drill- set your timers and get started. Best of luck.

It is said that people who are highly intelligent can solve this brain puzzle almost instantly. Do you consider yourself to be highly intelligent? If you do, then you must solve this puzzle in under 11 seconds. We are counting on you. Also, this brain teaser’s solution is right below, but do not cheat.

Try to solve this puzzle by yourself, and if you fail to do so, only then scroll down to see the solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

The following words were hidden in this picture puzzle:

WALLPAPER

PAINT

BUCKET

WALL

We have highlighted where the words were hidden for your convenience. Take a look:

Source: Bright Side

Only individuals with great observational skills can find the cat in the street picture within 5 seconds!

Channel your inner detective and spot the man’s lost wallet at the restaurant in 7 seconds!

Only High IQ Geniuses can Solve These 17 Brain Teasers.