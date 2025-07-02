The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were founded in 2012 at the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development in Rio de Janeiro. The main objective of sustainable development is to set a universal goal that meets the urgent needs of environmental issues, economic development, and political challenges facing the world. The SDGs were a replacement of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), which were started in the 2000s to tackle poverty in the world. For the implementation of more sustainability at advanced levels, in 2015, at the COP 21 Paris Climate Conference, another historic agreement was signed in 2015 as the Sustainable Development Goal, in which 17 goals have been assigned and have to be achieved by 2030. Source: dashboards.sdgindex.org Recently, in 2025, the UN has released the Sustainable Development Reports to track and rank all the performance of all UN member states on SDGs.

The recently released 2025 Sustainable Development Report (SDR) paints a sobering picture: not a single one of the 17 global goals is on course for full realisation. In fact, only 17% of the targets are showing satisfactory progress. While some positive steps have been made—particularly in areas like access to essential services and basic infrastructure—many challenges persist. The report highlights worrying reversals in several domains: rising obesity, declining press freedom, a worsening global corruption perception, and increasing concerns around sustainable nitrogen use, a key aspect of SDG 2 (Zero Hunger). SDG Progress in 2025 Source: unstats.un.org/sdgs/files/report/2025 Source: unstats.un.org/sdgs/files/report/2025 Top 10 Countries in UN SDG Index 2025 Rank Country Score 1 Finland 87.02 2 Sweden 85.74 3 Denmark 85.26 4 Germany 83.67 5 France 83.14 6 Austria 83.01 7 Norway 82.72 8 Croatia 82.39 9 Poland 82.08 10 Czechia 81.94

Data Source: SDG Reports Ranking 2025 Bottom 10 Countries in UN SDG Index 2025 Rank Country Score 167 South Sudan 41.55 166 Central African Republic 45.21 165 Chad 46.04 164 Somalia 46.08 163 Yemen 47.74 162 DR Congo 48.24 161 Sudan 49.06 160 Afghanistan 49.10 159 Niger 50.33 158 Madagascar 51.05 What is India’s position in the Sustainable Development Report 2025? India has reached a key milestone in 2025 by breaking into the top 100 for the first time in the index’s history. Ranked 99th with a score of 67.0, this marks a steady improvement over the past few years—from 109th in 2024, 112th in 2023, 121st in 2022, and 120th in 2021. Despite this progress, India continues to trail behind some of its regional peers. Bhutan ranks 74th (70.5), Nepal 85th (68.6), and Sri Lanka 93rd. However, India outpaces Bangladesh (114th) and Pakistan (140th) in this year’s rankings.