Difference between Indian Army Tank T-90 Bhishma and Pakistani Army VT-4 Main Battle Tank

Of late, Pakistan has inducted the first batch of Chinese VT-4 Main Battle Tank to its arsenal. The tank has been manufactured by a Chinese state-run company, North Industries Group Corporation (NORINCO). The tank is among the most powerful battle tanks manufactured by China. Pakistan is the third nation after Thailand and Nigeria to purchase these tanks from China.

T-90 Bhishma, originally made in Russia, is among the most powerful tanks in the world. The tank has been designed by Kartsev-Venediktov and manufactured by Uralvagonzavod, Heavy Vehicles Factory. The tank is operated by Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, India, Iraq, Russia, and more.

Let us now have a look at the differences between the Indian Army Tank T-90 Bhishma and Pakistani Army VT-4 Main Battle Tank.

VT-4 MBT T-90 Bhishma Type and Origin Main Battle Tank, China Main Battle Tank, Russia In-service and Wars witnessed Since 2017 Boko Haram insurgency Since 1992 War of Dagestan

Syrian Civil War

War in Donbas

2020 China–India skirmishes

2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Specifications Mass: 52 tonnes

Length: 10.10 m

Width: 3.40 m

Height: 2.30 m

Crew: 3 members

Armor: Explosive reactive armour (ERA)

Main armament: 125 mm (4.9 in) smoothbore

Secondary armament: 1 x RWS12.7 mm (0.50 in) AA MG,

1 × 7.62 mm (0.300 in) coaxial MG

Engine: Turbocharged diesel engine 1,200 hp

Power/weight: 23.1 hp/tonne

Suspension: Torsion bar

Operational range: 500 km (310 mi)

Maximum speed: 70 km/h (43 mph) Mass: 46 tonnes

Length: 9.63 m

Width: 3.78 m

Height: 2.22 m

Crew: 3 members

Armor: Steel-composite-reactive blend

Main armament: 2A46M 125 mm smoothbore gun with 43 rounds

Secondary armament: 12.7mm Kord Heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKMT

Engine: V-84MS 12-cyl. diesel (T-90)

Power/weight: 18.2 hp/tonne (13.3 kW/tonne)

Suspension: Torsion bar, hydropneumatic suspension for T-90MS

Operational range: 550 km (340 mi) (without fuel drums)

Maximum speed: 70 km/h (43 mph) Variants MBT-3000: Prototype

VT-4: Production model BREM-1M: Armoured recovery vehicle.

IMR-3M: Combat engineer vehicle.

MTU-90: Bridge layer tank with MLC50 bridge.

BMR-3M: Mine clearing vehicle.

MTU-2020: Bridge layer tank based on the T-90A whose chassis has been extended, along with the addition of a road wheel.[94]

UBIM (Universal Armored Engineering Vehicle): It was unveiled at the Army-2018 international arms show Operators

Thailand, Nigeria, and Pakistan Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, India, Iraq, Russia, Syria, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Vietnam, and Yemen Designing and Manufacturing Designer: Norinco Manufacturer: Norinco Designer: Kartsev-Venediktov Manufacturer: Uralvagonzavod, Heavy Vehicles Factory Per Unit Cost (varies with different sources) $4.9 million $4.5 Million

Also Read | Explained: What is the difference between Sunni and Shia Muslims?

Explained: What is the difference between Green, Blue and Grey Hydrogen?