Difference between Indian Army Tank T-90 Bhishma and Pakistani Army VT-4 Main Battle Tank

    In this article, we have mentioned the differences between VT-4 Main Battle Tank and T-90 Bhishma.
    Created On: Oct 27, 2021 14:40 IST
    Modified On: Oct 27, 2021 18:39 IST
    Difference between Indian Army Tank T90 Bhishma and Pakistani Army VT4 Main Battle Tank
    Difference between Indian Army Tank T90 Bhishma and Pakistani Army VT4 Main Battle Tank

    Of late, Pakistan has inducted the first batch of Chinese VT-4 Main Battle Tank to its arsenal. The tank has been manufactured by a Chinese state-run company, North Industries Group Corporation (NORINCO). The tank is among the most powerful battle tanks manufactured by China. Pakistan is the third nation after Thailand and Nigeria to purchase these tanks from China.

    T-90 Bhishma, originally made in Russia, is among the most powerful tanks in the world. The tank has been designed by Kartsev-Venediktov and manufactured by Uralvagonzavod, Heavy Vehicles Factory. The tank is operated by Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, India, Iraq, Russia, and more. 

    Let us now have a look at the differences between the Indian Army Tank T-90 Bhishma and Pakistani Army VT-4 Main Battle Tank.

    VT-4 MBT T-90 Bhishma
    Type and Origin
    Main Battle Tank, China Main Battle Tank, Russia
    In-service and Wars witnessed

    Since 2017

    Boko Haram insurgency

    Since 1992

    War of Dagestan
    Syrian Civil War
    War in Donbas
    2020 China–India skirmishes
    2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
    Specifications

    Mass: 52 tonnes
    Length: 10.10 m
    Width: 3.40 m
    Height: 2.30 m
    Crew: 3 members
    Armor: Explosive reactive armour (ERA)
    Main armament: 125 mm (4.9 in) smoothbore
    Secondary armament: 1 x RWS12.7 mm (0.50 in) AA MG, 
    1 × 7.62 mm (0.300 in) coaxial MG
    Engine: Turbocharged diesel engine 1,200 hp
    Power/weight: 23.1 hp/tonne
    Suspension: Torsion bar
    Operational range: 500 km (310 mi)
    Maximum speed: 70 km/h (43 mph)

    		 Mass: 46 tonnes 
    Length: 9.63 m 
    Width: 3.78 m 
    Height: 2.22 m 
    Crew: 3 members
    Armor: Steel-composite-reactive blend
    Main armament: 2A46M 125 mm smoothbore gun with 43 rounds
    Secondary armament: 12.7mm Kord Heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKMT
    Engine: V-84MS 12-cyl. diesel (T-90)
    Power/weight: 18.2 hp/tonne (13.3 kW/tonne) 
    Suspension: Torsion bar, hydropneumatic suspension for T-90MS
    Operational range: 550 km (340 mi) (without fuel drums)
    Maximum speed: 70 km/h (43 mph)
    Variants
    MBT-3000: Prototype
    VT-4: Production model    		 BREM-1M: Armoured recovery vehicle.
    IMR-3M: Combat engineer vehicle.
    MTU-90: Bridge layer tank with MLC50 bridge.
    BMR-3M: Mine clearing vehicle.
    MTU-2020: Bridge layer tank based on the T-90A whose chassis has been extended, along with the addition of a road wheel.[94]
    UBIM (Universal Armored Engineering Vehicle): It was unveiled at the Army-2018 international arms show
    Operators

    Thailand, Nigeria, and Pakistan    		 Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, India, Iraq, Russia, Syria, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Vietnam, and Yemen
    Designing and Manufacturing 

    Designer: Norinco

    Manufacturer: Norinco

    Designer: Kartsev-Venediktov

    Manufacturer: Uralvagonzavod, Heavy Vehicles Factory
    Per Unit Cost (varies with different sources)
    $4.9 million $4.5 Million

