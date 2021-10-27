Difference between Indian Army Tank T-90 Bhishma and Pakistani Army VT-4 Main Battle Tank
Of late, Pakistan has inducted the first batch of Chinese VT-4 Main Battle Tank to its arsenal. The tank has been manufactured by a Chinese state-run company, North Industries Group Corporation (NORINCO). The tank is among the most powerful battle tanks manufactured by China. Pakistan is the third nation after Thailand and Nigeria to purchase these tanks from China.
T-90 Bhishma, originally made in Russia, is among the most powerful tanks in the world. The tank has been designed by Kartsev-Venediktov and manufactured by Uralvagonzavod, Heavy Vehicles Factory. The tank is operated by Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, India, Iraq, Russia, and more.
Let us now have a look at the differences between the Indian Army Tank T-90 Bhishma and Pakistani Army VT-4 Main Battle Tank.
|VT-4 MBT
|T-90 Bhishma
|Type and Origin
|Main Battle Tank, China
|Main Battle Tank, Russia
|In-service and Wars witnessed
|
Since 2017
Boko Haram insurgency
|
Since 1992
War of Dagestan
|Specifications
|
Mass: 52 tonnes
|Mass: 46 tonnes
Length: 9.63 m
Width: 3.78 m
Height: 2.22 m
Crew: 3 members
Armor: Steel-composite-reactive blend
Main armament: 2A46M 125 mm smoothbore gun with 43 rounds
Secondary armament: 12.7mm Kord Heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKMT
Engine: V-84MS 12-cyl. diesel (T-90)
Power/weight: 18.2 hp/tonne (13.3 kW/tonne)
Suspension: Torsion bar, hydropneumatic suspension for T-90MS
Operational range: 550 km (340 mi) (without fuel drums)
Maximum speed: 70 km/h (43 mph)
|Variants
|MBT-3000: Prototype
VT-4: Production model
|BREM-1M: Armoured recovery vehicle.
IMR-3M: Combat engineer vehicle.
MTU-90: Bridge layer tank with MLC50 bridge.
BMR-3M: Mine clearing vehicle.
MTU-2020: Bridge layer tank based on the T-90A whose chassis has been extended, along with the addition of a road wheel.[94]
UBIM (Universal Armored Engineering Vehicle): It was unveiled at the Army-2018 international arms show
|Operators
|
Thailand, Nigeria, and Pakistan
|Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, India, Iraq, Russia, Syria, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Vietnam, and Yemen
|Designing and Manufacturing
|
Designer: Norinco
Manufacturer: Norinco
|
Designer: Kartsev-Venediktov
Manufacturer: Uralvagonzavod, Heavy Vehicles Factory
|Per Unit Cost (varies with different sources)
|$4.9 million
|$4.5 Million
