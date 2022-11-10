The US Open Doors Annual Report: What Is It? And When Is It Releasing?

The annual Open Doors report on international student exchange for the academic year 2021-22 will be released on November 14, 2022. This event will take place simultaneously with the annual International Education Week 2022 (#IEW2022). The United States is one of the top, if not the number one, destination for higher education. It is home to some of the most prestigious universities in the world, including MIT, Harvard, Stanford University, and Ivy League Schools. Millions of students from across the world travel to the "land of dreams" to pursue their preferred careers because of the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States and the incredible opportunities for growth there. A definitive and comprehensive data on the migration of international students is crucial for the US government and educational institutions to make informed decisions on academic programs and additional policies. The Open Doors survey is definitive data on the number of international students enrolled at various educational institutions in the US. The authoritative annual survey, funded by the US Department of State and conducted by the Institute of International Education (IIE), is a comprehensive study of international students and scholars studying in the United States as well as American students taking courses overseas to earn credits for their home universities and institutions. Read More | Study In The US: Application Process Details The data made available through the survey is used by U.S. embassies, the Departments of State, Commerce, and Education, as well as other federal, state, and local organizations to aid and guide national policies on educational exchanges, commerce in educational services, and overseas study initiatives. This analytical figure is also used by foreign governments and American universities to assess and track changes in student migration. Through the survey, International student statistics, U.S. study abroad numbers, international scholar count, and IEP enrollment tallies are calculated. Student counts for other variables, such as field of study, location of origin, and so forth, are also obtained through the data. The Open Doors survey of 2021 revealed that in the academic year 2020-21, 914,095 international students attended American universities and institutions. The most popular choice for international students was STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) related fields. The three most popular subjects for study were engineering (20%), math (20%), and computer science (20%), with business and management (15.9%) following close behind. The majority of the students were from China and India (35% and 18% respectively), followed by South Korea, Canada, and Saudi Arabia (4%, 3%, and 2.4% respectively). However, there was a 15% drop in international enrolments from the past year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The decline in foreign student enrolment at all levels and from all countries was seen across all fields. While the number of students participating in non-degree programs fell by 64%, undergraduate enrollment fell by 14%, and graduate enrollment fell by 12%. Following the decline in the number of international students, the US has several taken measures to devise a national policy on international education, with the aim to ensure that the country reaches its pre-pandemic prime of hosting more than 1 million international students. The survey data will be released on November 14, 2022. For more information about the live streaming of the release, key findings, and figures, visit the Open Doors website.