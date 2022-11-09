Study In The US: Application Process Details

Application Process

The United States has always been a land of opportunity for those who want to achieve extraordinary things. With world-class universities such as MIT, Harvard, and Ivy League schools, the US has emerged as the top study destination for students around the world.

Apart from top-notch education, there are several other benefits of studying in the US, such as racial and cultural diversity, career growth, and stellar opportunities.

These are only a few of the reasons why the US hosts the most international students globally.

While every university has its own specialized admissions procedures for international students, there are a few critical aspects a student should remember while applying.

The procedure to study in the US has been simplified into 5 steps. Here’s how to do it:

1. Research and Shortlist Your Options

The first and foremost step to studying in the US is to look for universities that offer the program of your choice. There are hundreds of universities to pick from, which may seem arduous and nerve-racking at first. However, you should keep in mind that you need to look for a university that suits you and is the best fit for you in all aspects - educational, cultural, and financial. Make a list of the universities, gather as much information as you can, and shortlist them according to your preferences.

Keep in mind that you have to start your research at least a year before the desired academic year you want to enroll in a US university.

2. Fund Your Studies

The US is one of the most expensive countries to live and study in. So, it can seem daunting at first to study in the US. However, with the right options and aid, studying in the US can become considerably easier and less expensive.

After choosing a university, start planning your finances. Calculate the living costs, tuition fees, and overall expenses, and then decide on your budget and how much you are willing to spend on your studies.

Depending on the area and university you pick, the cost of living and tuition fees will vary.

If the money required for studying exceeds your budget, you can opt for financial aid provided to international students for their academic endeavors.

Depending on the level of your study, you can opt for financial aid like grants and scholarships.

If you are tight on budget you can choose to go to community colleges. They have transfer agreements with several four-year universities These agreements make it easy for students to transfer into a four-year program at a private institution after fulfilling certain prerequisites, which helps in saving a substantial amount of money.

3. Complete Your Application Process

After you are done choosing your universities and your studying finances, it is time to complete your application process. You can start by filling out the application forms of your shortlisted universities and contacting them after finding out all the application necessities, eligibility standards, and document checklists you need to submit.

Document requirements will vary according to colleges and programs. Here is a list of documents you need for the application process and the criteria you need to fulfill:

a. For Undergraduates

Application form and fee Academic transcripts Letters of recommendation Application essays Supplementary video essays and portfolio Financial aid forms Resume Optional Interview SAT/ACT scores

b. For Graduates

Application form and fee Letters of recommendation Academic transcripts Financial documents Resume Interview Personal statement Statement of purpose Academic essay Writing sample Admission test score GRE/GMAT scores English Language proficiency test scores such as IELTS and TOEFL

Additionally, you will need to submit your scholarship application along with the application form in case you want to apply for one at the same university.

4. Apply For Student Visa

After receiving your acceptance letter from the university and paying the required fees, you need to apply for your student visa. Depending on the status of the university (F-1 or M-1) you intend to attend, the relevant I-20 Form will be provided to you. It is the "Certificate of Eligibility" given to international students since it enables you to receive your student visa. You will need to have the original form with you while arriving in the country.

5. Plan Your Arrival

Plan ahead and arrange housing; you can either remain on campus or go with the more popular option of off-campus accommodations. Check-in with the university you will be attending to get additional information on transport, temperature, and health insurance.

Before your arrival, make proper travel arrangements and sign up for pre-departure orientations. Make sure that you carry the required paperwork and documents, such as the SEVIS fee, I-20 form, and student visa for- arrival, reporting to your university, and going to orientations.

For more information related to travel and arrival in the US, visit *EducationUSA.

*EducationUSA is a US Department of State network that promotes higher education to students across the world by providing accurate, thorough, and up-to-date information on possibilities to study at approved universities and schools in the United States.