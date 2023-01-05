These fun brain teasers are going to crack you up!

Wintry days can be boring. The days lack sunshine, and the nights seem dull and depressing. That is when you need some moments of fun and excitement.

Try these brain teasers to add some fun to your life!







Brain Teaser 1:

I shave every day, but my beard stays the same. What am I?











Brain Teaser 2:

I have branches, but no fruit, trunk, or leaves. What am I?









Brain Teaser 3:

What goes up but never comes down?







ANSWERS:

Brain Teaser 1:

I shave every day, but my beard stays the same. What am I?

Answer:

A barber

Brain Teaser 2:

I have branches, but no fruit, trunk, or leaves. What am I?

Answer:

A bank

Brain Teaser 3:

What goes up but never comes down?

Answer:

Age!