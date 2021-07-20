Thoothukudi Port: All you need to know

Recently photos of INS Sindhushashtra which was at Thoothukudi VOC Port were shared on social media which led to media speculation in Sri Lanka. This information is extremely protected and must not be leaked at any instance. Now the port authorities are trying to find out the employee who leaked the details of the submarine from the Thoothukudi port.

Thoothukudi Port: About

Thoothukudi was formerly known as Tuticorin. It is a port city and a municipal corporation in Tamil Nadu. The city lies in Coromandel coast in Bay of Bengal. The city is called Pearl City as pearl fishing is carried out in the town. It is also one of the sea gateways of Tamil Nadu and the commercial sea port serving the inland cities of the state.

The V.O. Chidambaranar Port is located closer to East West International sea routes on Indian latitude of 8 degrees 45'N and longitude 78 degrees 13' E. It is located in the Gulf of Mannar and has SriLanka on the South East along with India on the west.

The port is operational throughout the year and is well protected from cyclones and storms.

Thoothukudi Port: History

The earliest mention of the port has been in 88 AD in Greek literatures like Periuplus of the Erythrean Sea. In 124 AD, Ptolemy made the reference to this port- " Country of Kareoi, in the Kolkhic Gulf, where there is a pearl fishery, Sosikourai and Kolkhaoi and emporium at the mouth of the river Solan". The city Ptolemy wrote about was Tuticorin.

In Tamil Literature of periods Thevaram, Seevaha Chinthamanu and Periyapuraman, pearls are mentioned but the source is not.

In medieval times the 7th to 9th Century AD ruled by Pandya kings mentions pearls fishery on a well guarded port. From 7th-9th AD the port city was ruled by Pandyas and from 10th-12th century AD, it was ruled by the Cholas.

The English missionary, Philip Baldaeus, mentioned Tuticorin with graphic details which are very valuable till date. He visited the place in 1675. The East India Company took over the port in the year 1875.

Take a look at the life of salt pan workers on the Port

Thoothukudi Port: Functioning

VO Chidambaranar Port Trust is an autonomous body as per the Chapter II, Section 3(1) of the Major Port Trust Act 1963 of the Central Government. The Board of Trustees is appointed by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, GOI. It includes a Chairman, Deputy Chairman and thirteen trustees. All of them function under the control of the Ministry of Shipping, Government of India.

