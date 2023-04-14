Today in History, 14 April: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 14 April: Fourteen days of April have already passed and it just seems like this month will come to an end soon. While you must be occupied in your everyday activities, we are here to update your knowledge about the importance of today. So without further ado, let’s get started. Today is the day when the US Congress formed the territory of Wisconsin, Georges Pompidou became the Prime Minister of France and Norman Mailer was awarded the Pulitzer Prize award. Keep on reading the article to know more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 193 AD, Lucius Septimius Severus became the Emperor of Rome.

In 1629, the Treaty of Susa was signed between France and England.

In 1818, the US Medical Corps was formed.

In 1836, the US Congress formed the territory of Wisconsin.

In 1847, the second treaty of Erzurum was signed between Ottoman Turkey and Persia.

In 1849, Hungary declared itself independent of Austria.

In 1944, over 1,376 people were killed due to the explosion of the Freighter "Fort Stikine" in Bombay.

In 1962, Georges Pompidou became the Prime Minister of France.

In 1965, the US performed a nuclear test at the Nevada Test Site.

In 1980, Norman Mailer was awarded the Pulitzer Prize award.

Sports Events Today

In 1910, US President William Howard Taft started the tradition of throwing the ceremonial first pitch on the Opening Day of baseball season.

In 1985, Ahmed Salah won the 1st World Cup marathon.

In 1995, India defeated Sri Lanka to win the Asia Cricket Cup final in Sharjah.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1969, Cliff Robertson and Katharine Hepburn won Oscars for "Oliver" at the 41st Academy Awards.

In 1980, Dustin Hoffman and Sally Field won Oscars for "Kramer vs Kramer" at the 52nd Academy Awards.

In 2018, Beyoncé becomes the first black woman to headline the Coachella Music Festival.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1950 Ramana Maharshi was an Indian Hindu philosopher who originally contributed the technique of “vichara” in yogic philosophy. 2 1963 Rahul Sankrityayan was an Indian writer who was one of the most widely referred travel scholars of India. He was often called the father of Indian Travelogue. 3 1998 Dorothy Squires was a Welsh singer best known for her songs such as "The Gypsy", "A Tree in the Meadow" and "I'm Walking Behind You". 4 1999 Anthony Newley was an English actor, singer, and music composer who is the recipient of one of the most prestigious awards such as 'The Grammy Award'. 5 2019 Berit Elisabet Andersson was a Swedish actress best known for her performances in movies like ‘Persona’, ‘Touch’, and ‘Passion of Anna’.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1891 B.R. Ambedkar was a leading activist and social reformer who dedicated his whole life towards the upliftment of socially backward classes. 2 1968 Anthony Michael Hall is an American actor, producer, and director best known for his lead role as 'Johnny Smith' in the TV Series 'The Dead Zone. 3 1975 Amy Dumas is an animal welfare activist and four times WWE Women’s Wrestling Champion. She earned the title of an Icon of the Attitude Era. 4 1977 Rob McElhenney is an American actor, producer, and businessman best known for his performance as Ronald "Mac" McDonald in the series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. 4 1988 Christopher Charles Wood is an American TV actor best known for playing the role of ‘Kai Parker’ in the drama series ‘The Vampire Diaries’.

Conclusion

So these were the significant events that happened on 14th April. We come up with such articles every day. Keep on reading them to stay updated.

