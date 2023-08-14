Today in History, 14 August: What Happened on this Day

A Chronicle of Historical Moments Through Time

Battle of Bothnagowan

1040

The Battle of Bothnagowan saw the demise of King Duncan I of Scotland, who fell in combat against his ambitious rival and first cousin, Macbeth. Unlike Shakespeare's rendition, Duncan wasn't quietly murdered in his sleep; this clash resulted in Macbeth's ascension to the throne.

Letter from Kublai Khan to the Japanese Emperor

1281

During Kublai Khan's second Mongol invasion of Japan, a colossal Chinese fleet comprising 3,500 ships confronted a relentless typhoon near Japan's shores. This ferocious natural phenomenon dealt a significant blow to Khan's military aspirations, causing the fleet's disappearance.

Columbus Lands at the Orinoco

1498

Christopher Columbus embarked on a voyage that led him to the mouth of the Orinoco River, situated in modern-day Venezuela. This expedition expanded European exploration and interactions in the New World.

Elizabeth I Turns Down the Netherlands

1585

Queen Elizabeth I of England made a pivotal decision by rejecting sovereignty over the Netherlands. This choice had a profound impact on the geopolitical dynamics of the time, shaping the course of European history.

First Dutch Expedition to East Indies

1597

The Dutch fleet under Cornelis de Houtman returned to Holland after its inaugural visit to Java in the East Indies. This marked the beginning of Dutch involvement in the lucrative trade routes of the region.

Thoreau Jailed for Tax Protest

1846

Henry David Thoreau's principled stand against paying taxes resulted in his imprisonment. This act of civil disobedience remains a testament to individual convictions and resistance.

Bombay High Court Established

1862

The Bombay High Court, established under Queen Victoria's Letters patent of June 26, 1862, marked a significant legal milestone in India. Its inauguration on August 14, 1862, solidified its role under the High Courts Act of 1861.

Lincoln Meets Black Leaders

1862

Abraham Lincoln welcomed a group of African American leaders for a historic discussion, showcasing his willingness to engage with diverse voices during a pivotal era in US history.

Cologne Cathedral Completed

1880

Emperor Wilhelm, I presided over the ceremony marking the completion of Cologne Cathedral. Initiated in 1248, this Gothic marvel stands as Northern Europe's largest cathedral.

Victoria Meets Cetewayo

1882

Queen Victoria's encounter with Zulu chief Cetewayo signified a moment of cultural exchange and diplomacy between the British monarchy and an African leader.

Cecil Rhodes' Colonists Reach Mashonaland

1890

Cecil Rhodes' colonists reached Mashonaland, a development that played a crucial role in shaping the history of the African continent.

British Expeditionary Force Lands in France

1914

Field Marshal John French and General Henry Wilson led the British Expeditionary Force's landing in France, a significant move during the early stages of World War I.

Social Security Act Signed into Law

1935

President Franklin D. Roosevelt's signing of the Social Security Act brought about a transformative social safety net, offering support to the unemployed, retirees, and the disabled.

Atlantic Charter Declaration

1941

US President Franklin Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill jointly issued the Atlantic Charter, a declaration of shared principles amid the tumultuous backdrop of World War II.

Eisenhower was Named Commander for North African Invasion

1942

Dwight D. Eisenhower's appointment as commander for the invasion of North Africa marked a crucial step in the Allied strategy during World War II.

Churchill's Arrival at Corsica

1944

British Prime Minister Winston Churchill's visit to Corsica added a diplomatic chapter to the complex tapestry of wartime alliances.

Viet Minh Uprising Against French Rule

1945

Following Japan's surrender, Ho Chi Minh's Viet Minh movement orchestrated a coordinated uprising against French rule in Vietnam, reshaping the nation's trajectory.

Potsdam Declaration Accepted by Japan

1945

Japan formally communicated its acceptance of the Potsdam Declaration to the Allies, paving the way for the conclusion of World War II.

Victory over Japan

1945

V-J Day marked Japan's unconditional surrender, bringing World War II to an end, and setting the stage for a new era of global stability.

India's Partition and Birth of Pakistan

1947

The partition of India on August 14, 1947, led to the birth of Pakistan, a momentous event that reshaped the region's political landscape and marked the end of British colonial rule.

Joseph A. Walker's Aerospace Feat

1962

NASA test pilot Joseph A. Walker achieved a remarkable altitude of 60,000 meters in the X-15 aircraft, contributing to advancements in aerospace exploration.

Pakistani Coup Against Bangladeshi President

1975

In a dramatic turn of events, a Pakistani military coup unfolded against Bangladeshi President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reshaping the nation's leadership.

Democratic Convention Nominates Carter and Mondale

1980

The 1980 Democratic Convention in NYC witnessed the nomination of Jimmy Carter for president and Walter Mondale for vice president, marking a crucial juncture in American political history.

Benazir Bhutto's Arrest

1986

Pakistani opposition leader Benazir Bhutto's arrest underscored the complex political climate of the time.

Botha's Resignation in South Africa

1989

The resignation of South African President P. W. Botha signaled a turning point in the nation's journey towards change.

Formal Sentencing of Timothy McVeigh

1997

The Oklahoma Court of Appeals formally sentenced convicted Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh to death, a pivotal moment in seeking justice for a grievous act.

Winnie Mandela's Legal Battle

1998

Winnie Mandela's legal battle with the South African government captured global attention, reflecting the ongoing struggles in post-apartheid South Africa.

Usain Bolt's Olympic Gold Hat-Trick

2016

Jamaican sprint icon Usain Bolt clinched his third Olympic gold medal in the 100m event at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, etching his name in Olympic history as the first to achieve this feat.

President Trump Condemns Racist Violence

2017

US President Donald Trump's unequivocal condemnation of racist violence at the White House followed criticism of his initial response, highlighting the ongoing battle against discrimination.

Usain Bolt Shatters World Record

2020

Ugandan athlete Joshua Cheptegei shattered the 5,000m world record held by Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele for 16 years, achieving a remarkable run of 12:35.36 at the Diamond League meet in Monaco.

Entertainment

"A Place in the Sun"

1951

"A Place in the Sun," the cinematic adaptation of Theodore Dreiser's "An American Tragedy," made its debut under the masterful direction of George Stevens. The film's ensemble, featuring Montgomery Clift, Elizabeth Taylor, and Shelley Winters, graced the screens in Los Angeles, California. This cinematic gem not only captured hearts but also garnered 6 Academy Awards in 1952, including the prestigious Best Director award.

Historic Publication by Alan Turing

1952

In 1952, a pivotal moment in scientific history occurred with the publication of Alan Turing's groundbreaking paper titled "The Chemical Basis of Morphogenesis." This work marked a remarkable step forward in mathematical biology, leaving an enduring legacy in the realm of scientific exploration.

The Beatles' Memorable Ed Sullivan Appearance

1965

The Beatles etched their iconic presence into history as they taped an appearance for "The Ed Sullivan Show." This televised performance became a cultural touchstone, solidifying their status as legendary musicians and global influencers.

"I Got You Babe" Tops the Charts

1965

In 1965, the musical duo Sonny & Cher achieved a remarkable milestone as their single "I Got You Babe" claimed the coveted #1 spot on the charts. This melodic masterpiece resonated with audiences, leaving an indelible mark on music history.

Remembering Dmitri Shostakovich

1975

The music world paid homage to Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich as he found his final resting place at the Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow in 1975. Shostakovich's compositions continue to reverberate, enriching the world's musical tapestry.

Michael Jackson's Music Legacy

1985

In 1985, Michael Jackson made a historic move by acquiring ATV Music, a purchase that included the publishing rights to a substantial portion of the Beatles' song catalog. This monumental acquisition showcased Jackson's deep appreciation for music and his vision for shaping its trajectory.

The Battle of Brit Pop: Oasis vs. Blur

1995

The musical landscape was electrified in 1995 with the "Battle of Brit Pop." On the same day, rival bands Oasis, with their single "Roll with It," and Blur, presenting "Country House," released their respective singles. This musical clash stirred excitement and fervor among fans, creating a chapter of rivalry and creativity in music history.

Birthday

Johan Willem Friso

(1687-1711)

Dutch Prince of Orange and monarch of Nassau-Dietz, born in Dessau, Anhalt. Johan Willem Friso's birth marked the entry of a future monarch into the world. His life would later intertwine with the destiny of the Dutch people, leaving an imprint on the pages of history.

Pius VII

(1742-1823)

Italian bishop of Imola and Pope (1800-23), born in Cesena, Italy. Pius VII's birth in Cesena marked the start of a spiritual journey that led him to become the Pope. His papacy coincided with the tumultuous times of Napoleon's reign, and his steadfastness left an indelible mark on the Vatican's history.

Hans Christian Ørsted

(1777-1851)

Danish physicist and chemist known for his groundbreaking insights into the nature of chemical laws, born in Rudkøbing, Denmark. Hans Christian Ørsted's birth set the stage for his significant contributions to the field of physics and chemistry. His discoveries, including the connection between electricity and magnetism, paved the way for advancements in the understanding of natural phenomena.

Doc Holliday

(1851-1887)

American dentist, gambler, and legendary gunfighter, famed for his involvement in the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, born in Griffin, Georgia. The birth of Doc Holliday marked the arrival of a complex and enigmatic figure in the American West. His life became intertwined with the tales of the Wild West, and his reputation as a skilled marksman and gambler is etched in history.

Francis Ford

(1881-1953)

American actor renowned for his roles in films such as "The Quiet Man," born in Portland, Maine. Francis Ford's birth heralded the entry of a talented actor onto the stage of cinema. His contributions to the silver screen, both in front of and behind the camera, left an enduring impact on the world of entertainment.

René Goscinny

(1926-1977)

French cartoonist celebrated for his creation of the beloved "Asterix" series, born in Paris, France. The birth of René Goscinny brought forth a creative force that would give life to the iconic "Asterix" comics. His humor, wit, and artistic talents transformed the world of comics and captivated generations of readers.

Earl Weaver

(1930-2013)

American Baseball Hall of Fame manager, noted for leading the Baltimore Orioles to a World Series victory in 1970, born in St Louis, Missouri. Earl Weaver's birth marked the beginning of a managerial journey that would lead him to become a legendary figure in baseball. His strategic prowess and leadership on the field left an indelible mark on the sport's history.

Steve Martin

(77 years old)

Born in 1945, Steve Martin is a multifaceted American comedian, accomplished banjo player, esteemed author, and versatile actor. Martin's birth in Waco, Texas, initiated a journey that would see him conquer stages as a stand-up comedian, enrapture audiences as a banjo player, and captivate readers and viewers with his creative talents.

Danielle Steel

(75 years old)

Born in 1947, Danielle Steel is an accomplished American author renowned for her literary creations, including "Remembrance," "Zoya," "Star," and "Daddy." Steel's birth in New York City marked the emergence of a prolific writer who would go on to craft stories that touch the hearts of readers around the world.

Gary Larson

(72 years old)

Born in 1950 in Tacoma, Washington, Gary Larson is an acclaimed American cartoonist celebrated for his iconic creation, "The Far Side." Larson's birth marked the inception of a creative journey that would bring humor, insight, and whimsy to the world of comics, leaving a lasting legacy.

Johnny Lever

(66 years old)

Born in 1957, Johnny Lever stands as a trailblazing Indian actor and comedian. Lever's birth heralded the arrival of a pioneer in the realm of stand-up comedy in India. His ability to tickle funny bones and evoke laughter has left an enduring mark on the nation's entertainment landscape.

Magic Johnson

(63 years old)

Born in 1959 in Lansing, Michigan, Magic Johnson is an American Basketball Hall of Fame point guard and accomplished executive. Johnson's birth marked the start of a remarkable journey that saw him become a basketball legend, a successful entrepreneur, and a driving force in advocating for HIV/AIDS awareness.

Halle Berry

(56 years old)

Born in 1966 in Cleveland, Ohio, Halle Berry has garnered fame as an esteemed American actress. Her birth marked the beginning of a career that would see her grace the screen with powerful performances in films like "X-Men: The Last Stand" and "Monster's Ball," earning her accolades and recognition in the cinematic world.

Deaths

John I of Portugal

(1357-1433)

King of Portugal from 1383 to 1433, he passed away at the age of 76. John I's reign, marked by its challenges and triumphs, came to a close, leaving an enduring mark on Portugal's history.

David Farragut

(1801-1870)

American Admiral known for his rallying cry "Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead!" passed away at 69. Farragut's legacy as a fearless naval commander remains a source of inspiration in maritime annals.

Charles Crocker

(1822-1888)

American business magnate and railroad executive (Central Pacific Railroad, Southern Pacific Railroad), left this world at 65. Crocker's contributions to the expansion of railroads across the United States continue to shape the nation's infrastructure.

William Randolph Hearst

(1863-1951)

American newspaper publisher (San Francisco Examiner, Seattle P-I), passed away at 88. Hearst's influential role in shaping journalism and media endures, leaving behind a lasting impact.

Hugo Eckener

(1868-1954)

German inventor and commander of the famous Graf Zeppelin during its record-setting flights, concluded his journey at 86. Eckener's innovative spirit and contributions to aviation continue to resonate in the annals of flight history.

Bertolt Brecht

(1898-1956)

German poet and playwright (Mother Courage), succumbed to a heart attack at 58. Brecht's thought-provoking literary and theatrical works have left an enduring imprint on cultural discourse.

Frédéric Joliot-Curie

(1900-1958)

French nuclear physicist (Nobel Prize for Physics 1936 for discovery of artificial radioactivity), passed away at 58. Joliot-Curie's groundbreaking contributions in nuclear physics have reverberated through scientific advancements.

Enzo Ferrari

(1898-1988)

Italian racing car driver and founder of the Scuderia Ferrari Grand Prix motor racing team and sportscar manufacturer Ferrari bid farewell at 90. Ferrari's legacy in the realm of motorsports and automotive innovation continues to be celebrated.

John Sirica

(1904-1992)

American federal judge (Watergate hearings), passed away at the age of 88. Sirica's role in the Watergate hearings emphasized the importance of justice and accountability in the face of political challenges.

Shammi Kapoor

(1931-2011)

On this day, we remember the anniversary of Shammi Kapoor's death in 2011. Known as the Elvis Presley of India, Kapoor's charismatic presence and contributions to the Kapoor family's legacy continue to be cherished, leaving an indelible mark on the world of Indian cinema.

