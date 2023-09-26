Today in History 26 September: What Happened on this Day

September 26 is the 267th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar; 96 days remain until the end of the year. Numerous remarkable occurrences, both big and small, have shaped our world today.

From historical milestones and scientific discoveries to cultural moments and notable birthdays, this day has a rich tapestry of stories to uncover.

On This Day In History- Events

Dedication of the Temple of Venus Genetrix

46 BC

In the year 46 BC, Julius Caesar fulfilled a solemn vow he had made during the Battle of Pharsalus by dedicating a magnificent temple to his legendary ancestor, Venus Genetrix.

Completion of Francis Drake's Circumnavigation

1580

In the year 1580, the intrepid explorer Francis Drake achieved a monumental feat by completing his circumnavigation of the globe, returning to Plymouth aboard the illustrious vessel 'Golden Hind.'

The Height of the Great Plague of London

1665

In the fateful year of 1665, the Great Plague of London reached its zenith, claiming the lives of a staggering 7,165 individuals in the preceding week.

The Siege of the Acropolis

1687

In 1687, the Venetian army launched a formidable assault on the Acropolis in Athens, aiming to expel the occupying Turks. This assault inflicted significant damage upon the Parthenon, an enduring symbol of ancient civilization.

The Glorious Revolution in Amsterdam

1688

In the year 1688, the esteemed City Council of Amsterdam passed a momentous resolution, pledging their support to Prince William of Orange's audacious invasion of England. This historic event came to be known as 'The Glorious Revolution' in the Netherlands.

Contract for "A Treatise of Human Nature" by David Hume

1738

In the year 1738, the distinguished Scottish philosopher David Hume entered into a contractual agreement with John Noon in London to publish the initial two volumes of his groundbreaking work, "A Treatise of Human Nature."

British Occupation of Philadelphia

1777

In the year 1777, British General William Howe undertook the occupation of Philadelphia during the American Revolution, marking a pivotal moment in the conflict.

Edmund Randolph Becomes the First US Attorney General

1789

In 1789, Edmund Randolph assumed the esteemed position of the inaugural United States Attorney General, playing a foundational role in the nascent American government.

Induction of the First US Secretary of State

1789

In 1789, Thomas Jefferson was appointed as the first United States Secretary of State, while John Jay assumed the position of the first Chief Justice of the United States, marking pivotal moments in the nation's early history.

Accusations Against Robespierre by Marc-David Resource

1792

In 1792, Marc-David Lasource commenced a series of allegations against Maximilien Robespierre, accusing him of harbouring ambitions for a dictatorship in France, a critical episode in the French Revolution.

Resignation of Prime Minister Charles Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord

1815

In the year 1815, Charles Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord, a prominent figure in French politics, tendered his resignation as Prime Minister of France.

Debut of John Philip Sousa's New Marine Band

1892

In 1892, the inaugural public performance of John Philip Sousa's esteemed New Marine Band took place at Stillman Music Hall in Plainfield, New Jersey.

Conclusion of German Passive Resistance

1923

In 1923, under the leadership of Gustav Stresemann, the German government ceased its passive resistance against the French-Belgian occupation of the Ruhr, marking a significant turning point in post-World War I Europe.

Re-election of Dag Hammarskjöld as UN Secretary-General

1957

In 1957, Dag Hammarskjöld secured his re-election as the Secretary-General of the United Nations, reaffirming his vital role in global diplomacy.

Lee Harvey Oswald's Journey to Mexico City

1963

In 1963, Lee Harvey Oswald embarked on a journey to Mexico City, Mexico, a noteworthy event with historical significance.

President Reagan's Veto of South Africa Sanctions

1984

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan exercised his executive authority by vetoing proposed sanctions against South Africa, a decision of considerable consequence.

Call for the Total Destruction of Chemical Weapons by Soviet Foreign Minister Eduard Shevardnadze

1989

In 1989, Soviet Foreign Minister Eduard Shevardnadze issued a resounding call for the destruction of chemical weapons held by both the Soviet Union and the United States, an important diplomatic development.

Conclusion of Shinzō Abe's First Term as Prime Minister of Japan

2007

In the year 2007, Shinzō Abe formally concluded his initial term as Prime Minister of Japan, marking a significant moment in Japanese political history.

The First Clinton vs. Trump Presidential Debate

2016

In 2016, the first presidential debate in the United States took place, featuring Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican candidate Donald Trump, hosted at Hofstra University.

Nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the US Supreme Court

2020

In 2020, President Donald Trump put forth the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the United States Supreme Court, following the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Edward Snowden Granted Russian Citizenship

2022

In the year 2022, former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, renowned for exposing the NSA surveillance program, was granted Russian citizenship by President Vladimir Putin, a significant development in international relations.

Today In History - Sports

Walter Hagen's Victory in the PGA Championship

1925

In 1925, the celebrated golfer Walter Hagen secured victory in the PGA Championship Men's Golf Tournament, defeating Bill Mehlhorn with a commanding score of 6 & 5 in the final. This marked his third PGA crown and the seventh major title of his illustrious career.

Fidel Castro's Marathon United Nations Speech

1960

In 1960, Cuban leader Fidel Castro delivered an extraordinary speech at the United Nations, lasting an impressive 4 hours and 29 minutes, leaving a profound impact on the international stage.

Roger Maris Ties Babe Ruth's Home Run Record

1961

In 1961, the renowned baseball player Roger Maris achieved a historic milestone by hitting his 60th home run off Jack Fisher, thereby equaling Babe Ruth's legendary record.

Jim Palmer's Remarkable 20-Game Season

1971

In 1971, Jim Palmer became the fourth Baltimore Oriole to achieve the remarkable feat of winning at least 20 games in a single season, contributing significantly to his team's success.

Wilt Chamberlain Joins ABA San Diego Conquistadors

1973

In 1973, basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain made a significant move in his career by signing with the ABA's San Diego Conquistadors, marking a notable chapter in NBA history.

Bob Forsch's Second Career No-Hitter

1983

In 1983, Bob Forsch of the St. Louis Cardinals accomplished a remarkable feat by pitching his second career no-hitter, securing a 3-0 victory over the Montreal Expos in St. Louis.

Jimmy Connors' Victory Over Martina Navratilova

1992

In 1992, tennis icon Jimmy Connors achieved a noteworthy victory by defeating Martina Navratilova with scores of 7-5, 6-3 in a memorable match.

Alain Prost's Fourth F1 World Drivers Championship

1993

In 1993, French Williams driver Alain Prost clinched his fourth Formula 1 World Drivers Championship by finishing second in the Portuguese Grand Prix at Estoril. Following the race, Prost announced his retirement at the end of the season, adding a dramatic twist to his illustrious career.

Barry Bonds' Record of 40 Home Runs and 40 Stolen Bases

1996

In 1996, San Francisco Giants' Barry Bonds became the second player in baseball history to achieve the remarkable feat of hitting 40 home runs and stealing 40 bases in a single season.

Ken Griffey Jr.'s 56th Home Run of 1997

1997

In 1997, Seattle Mariners Ken Griffey Jr. added to his impressive season by hitting his 56th home run, solidifying his place in baseball history.

On This Day - TV, Music, And Films

Premiere of Denis Diderot's "Le Fils Naturel"

1771

On this date in 1771, the esteemed play "Le Fils Naturel" by Denis Diderot had its grand premiere in the cultural hub of Paris.

Premiere of JB Fagan's "And So to Bed"

1926

In 1926, JB Fagan's compelling stage drama "And So to Bed," which draws inspiration from the life of Samuel Pepys, graced the London stage with its premiere.

Debut of "The Adventures of Tintin"

1946

The first edition of the iconic series "The Adventures of Tintin," created by Hergé, was published in the pages of "Le Journal de Tintin" on this day in 1946. This celebrated series continued its thrilling tales until June 1993.

"West Side Story"

1957

The musical masterpiece "West Side Story," a collaborative creation by Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerome Robbins, graced the stage of the Winter Garden Theater in New York City on this day in 1957. It would go on to captivate audiences for 732 performances and earn two Tony Awards.

"Gilligan's Island"

1964

On this day in 1964, the beloved television sitcom "Gilligan's Island," featuring Bob Denver in the role of Gilligan, made its debut on CBS, becoming a cherished classic.

Dmitri Shostakovich's 2nd Violin Concerto

1967

In Moscow, in the year 1967, the world was treated to the premiere of Dmitri Shostakovich's second Violin Concerto, a remarkable moment in the realm of classical music.

"The Brady Bunch"

1969

"The Brady Bunch," the iconic television sitcom created by Sherwood Schwartz, made its debut on ABC in the United States on this day in 1969, becoming a cultural touchstone.

"Walls & Bridges" by John Lennon

1974

Apple Records released John Lennon's fifth studio album, "Walls & Bridges," in the United States. This album featured the chart-topping single "Whatever Gets You Through the Night," featuring Elton John, as well as the unforgettable "#9 Dream."

"Knight Rider"

1982

In 1982, the iconic television series "Knight Rider," starring David Hasselhoff, made its debut on NBC, leaving an indelible mark on popular culture.

"The Departed" by Martin Scorsese

2006

In New York City, the highly acclaimed film "The Departed," directed by Martin Scorsese and featuring a star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Mark Wahlberg, premiered. The film would later go on to win the Best Picture award in 2007.

Today On History - Birthdays

Francis of Assisi

(1181-1226)

Born in Assisi, Holy Roman Empire, Francis of Assisi is celebrated as the Italian founder of the Franciscan Order, leaving a lasting legacy of devotion and service.

Théodore Géricault

(1791-1824)

Théodore Géricault, the French painter renowned for masterpieces like "The Raft of the Medusa," was born in Rouen, Normandy, France.

Ivan Pavlov

(1849-1936)

Ivan Pavlov, the Russian physiologist and pioneer in psychology, known for his groundbreaking work on classical conditioning, was born in Ryazan, Russia.

Charles Vyner Brooke

(1874-1963)

Charles Vyner Brooke, the 3rd and last White Rajah of Sarawak (1917-46), was born in London, England.

T.S. Eliot

(1888-1965)

T.S. Eliot, the American poet acclaimed for "The Waste Land," as well as a dramatist and critic who was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1948, was born in St. Louis, Missouri.

Martin Heidegger

(1889-1976)

Martin Heidegger, the German philosopher known for his influential work "Being & Time," was born in Meeskirch, Germany.

Paul VI

(1897-1978)

Paul VI, who served as the 262nd Roman Catholic pope from 1963 to 1978, was born in Concesio, Italy.

George Gershwin

(1898-1937)

George Gershwin, the American composer renowned for classics like "An American in Paris" and "Porgy and Bess," was born in Brooklyn, New York.

Albert Anastasia

(1902-1957)

Albert Anastasia, the Italian-American mobster and crime boss associated with "Murder Inc.," was born in Tropea, Calabria, Italy.

Manmohan Singh

(90 years old)

Born in Gah, British India, in 1932, Manmohan Singh is an Indian politician who served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014.

Winnie Mandela

(1936-2018)

Winnie Mandela, the South African anti-apartheid activist and ANC politician was born in Bizana, Pondoland, South Africa.

Olivia Newton-John

(1948-2022)

Olivia Newton-John, the British-Australian Grammy Award-winning pop singer known for hits like "Hopelessly Devoted to You" and her role in "Grease," was born in Cambridge, England.

Carlene Carter

(67 years old)

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1955, Carlene Carter is an American country singer known for songs like "I Fell in Love."

Jill Soloway

(57 years old)

Jill Soloway, the American writer and director, known for works like "Afternoon Delight," was born in Chicago, Illinois.

Serena Williams

(41 years old)

Serena Williams, the American tennis legend with 23 Grand Slam titles, was born in Saginaw, Michigan, in 1981.

On This Day In History - Deaths

Daniel Boone

(1734-1820)

Daniel Boone, the American frontiersman and explorer, passed away at the age of 85. He is honoured in the U.S. Hall of Fame.

Levi Strauss

(1829-1902)

Levi Strauss, the German-born American clothing designer who founded the first company to manufacture blue jeans, Levi Strauss & Co., passed away at the age of 73.

Béla Bartok

(1881-1945)

Béla Bartok, the Hungarian pianist, composer (notable for "Concerto for Orchestra"), and ethnomusicologist, succumbed to leukaemia at the age of 64.

Anna Magnani

(1908-1973)

Anna Magnani, the Italian actress celebrated for roles in films like "The Rose Tattoo" and "Miracle," passed away at the age of 65, succumbing to pancreatic cancer.

Byron Nelson

(1912-2006)

Byron Nelson, the American golfer who won five major titles and set a record with 19 tournament wins in 1945, passed away at the age of 94 due to a blood disorder.

Paul Newman

(1925-2008)

Paul Newman, the American actor known for roles in films like "Hud," "Hombre," and "The Hustler," as well as for his auto racing and charitable endeavours, passed away at the age of 83 due to lung cancer.

Gloria Stuart

(1910-2010)

Gloria Stuart, the American actress known for her role in "Titanic" and her founding of the Screen Actors Guild, passed away at the age of 100 from respiratory failure.

Jacques Chirac

(1932-2019)

Jacques Chirac, who served as the President of France from 1995 to 2007 and as Prime Minister of France in multiple terms, passed away at the age of 86.

